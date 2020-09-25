WATCH: Livestream No Exit Theatre Collective's Abridged MACBETH Live Tonight at 7 p.m.
The show is the latest in NETC's Fortnightly Reading Series.
Tonight, at 7 p.m. ET, the No Exit Theatre Collective (NETC) will present William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" directed by NETC's co-artistic director Ben Natan as part of their live-streamed Fortnightly Reading Series. All shows in NETC's Fortnightly Reading Series are abridged to run under 90 minutes, with a Q&A with the artists to follow.
Watch the live-stream below at 7 p.m. ET.!
Via a virtual tip jar, you can support the company's work, and each show week, 20 percent of the tips go towards a charitable organization selected by the creative team. The remainder of that money is equally split among the artists involved in the production. This week, NETC is supporting Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.
FRRC is a grassroots, membership organization run by Returning Citizens (Formerly Convicted Persons) who are dedicated to ending the disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with convictions, and creating a more comprehensive and humane reentry system that will enhance successful reentry, reduce recidivism, and increase public safety.
The cast will feature Lorian Gish as Macbeth, Gwen Hornig as Lady Macbeth/Witch 1/Murderer 2, Daniel Cabrera as Banquo/Witch 2/Messenger/Menteith/Seyton, Cheryle Chong as Macduff/Witch 3/Murderer 1, Mary Kate Zavotsky as Duncan/Porter/Doctor, Tessa Ramírez-Keough as Lady Macduff/Hecate/Gentlewoman/Servant, Ryanne Salzano as Malcolm/Fleance/Lord/Lady Macduff's son/Angus, Emma Schwartz as Lennox/Donalbain/Sergeant/Ross.
Technical directed by Daisy Phillips. Script managed by Caity MacNeill.
