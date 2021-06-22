WATCH: Jennifer Nettles Debuts New Music Video for Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin' in Times Square

Multi-GRAMMY Award winner Jennifer Nettles debuted her new music video for "Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin' over Broadway in the heart of Times Square. The song is from her upcoming album Always Like New that will be out this Friday, June 25th via Concord Records. For the 10-track Broadway/American Songbook themed album, Nettles teamed up with GRAMMY and Tony Award-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire to help reimagine musical classics.

Watch below!

The scenic video was directed by filmmaker, Elena Vazintaris and shot in Damascus, Pennsylvania. The Broadway Inspirational Voices choir, who are featured on the track, are also part of the video along with dancer Chantel Aguirre.

As New York City continues with the reopening process and fans are patiently awaiting the return of Broadway, the video pays homage to live performance and new beginnings. The Broadway community has been shut down for over a year and Nettles aimed to celebrate the 'beautiful day' on the horizon. She shared, "Musically, this song is absolutely praise, gratitude and a standout moment on the record for me. This song is such a message of hope for all of our hearts after this hard year. We are all walking into the dawn of a new, beautiful, hopeful morning. I want this video to feel like a visual, artistic symbol and reminder of that hope."

Nettles was on hand in Times Square to see the video premiere on the big screen and shared her excitement in an elated Instagram post. "Seeing this video made me so proud. So many people in the entertainment industry haven't been able to work for so long. Being able to celebrate the talents of so many talented artists, from the director to the choir, to the choreographer, to the dancer, all of it felt like a moment of returning and rebirth into the things we most love. All of it was a joyous collaboration."

The new album, Always Like New, will be released on CD, Vinyl and Digital on June 25th and is available for pre-order and digital pre-save here: https://found.ee/jennifernettles_alwayslikenew

About Jennifer Nettles:

Jennifer Nettles is a superstar entertainer on multiple platforms who most recently appeared as a judge on TBS' mega-hit competition series, "Go-Big Show." Nettles portrayed "Aimee-Leigh Gemstone" on HBO's hit series" The Righteous Gemstones" and delivered a powerful and provocative performance in Focus Features' Harriet Tubman biopic. In 2019, Jennifer released an EP titled "I Can Do Hard Things." Previously, she released two solo albums titled "Playing with Fire" and "To Celebrate Christmas," as well as a Sugarland album named "Bigger." Sugarland's song "Stay" was a platinum No. 1 hit which earned two GRAMMY® Awards for "Best Country Song" and "Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group," and Jennifer earned another GRAMMY for her collaboration with Bon Jovi on "Who Says You Can't Go Home." Her other achievements in music include five ASCAP awards, three ACM Awards, a CMA Award, the Human Rights Campaign's Ally for Equality Award and the Artist Impact Award from Lincoln Center. Jennifer made her Broadway debut in 2015 as "Roxy Hart" in the Tony® Award-winning, record-breaking musical Chicago and starred as "Donna" in the Hollywood Bowl's summer production of Mamma Mia!. She is also currently developing a musical about 17th Century Crusading Poisoner Giulia Tofana.