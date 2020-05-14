WATCH: Andy Karl and Orfeh in 'Legally Bound' on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with 'Legally Bound' starring Andy Karl and Orfeh!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

Orfeh and Andy Karl make their return to Feinstein's/54 Below with an encore of their previously sold out show! She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony® nomination. Karl earned his own Tony® nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Fresh off their run in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis, Broadway's power couple celebrates the release of their new album with a return engagement of their hit show Legally Bound. The sexy, funny, and enormously talented duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and showtunes that is sure to excite and delight!

Orfeh and Andy will be joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for an unforgettable evening of chart-toppers, show-stoppers, and high belting. Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.





