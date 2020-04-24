WATCH: 54 Sings Legally Blonde on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with 54 Sings Legally Blonde!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

From Feinstein's/54 Below: "OMIGOD YOU GUYS! The songs of Legally Blonde: The Musical are hitting the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. Featuring Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Rock of Ages), Haven Burton (Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots, Shrek), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Bobby Conte Thornton (Company, A Bronx Tale), Tracy Jai Edwards (Legally Blonde OBC), Raven Thomas (Hamilton), Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, Head Over Heels), DeLaney Westfall (Beautiful, Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd), Shea Renne (Allegiance), Ed Watts (Scandalous, Book of Mormon), Darius Wright (Pretty Woman, A Bronx Tale, Matilda), Gwynne Wood, Jessica Kundla, Salome B. Smith, Esteban Suero, Lauren Urso, Sonya Venugopal, and Jonathan Young. Produced and directed by Abby DePhillips and Matt Redmond with music direction by Rebekah Bruce Parker."

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.





