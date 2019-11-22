WANDA'S WORLD Studio Cast Recording Will Be Released Friday, December 6
Broadway Records announced today that Wanda's World (Studio Cast Recording) will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, December 6, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.
Wanda Butternut is the popular host of the hit TV talk show "Wanda's World," where kids call in to get advice from Wanda to solve their problems. Wanda is beautiful, confident and always knows what to say...in her fantasy. In real life, Wanda is a middle school girl with a big birthmark on her face, who is terrified to deal with the first day of school in a new town. Gradually, with the help of an extraordinary teacher, she overcomes incredible odds and learns to follow her own path.
Wanda's World features a book by Eric H. Weinberger and a score by Beth Falcone, and a cast featuring Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen), Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen), Christiana Cole, Max Crumm (Grease), Christine de Frece, Justin Guarini (In Transit), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town), Tony LePage (Come From Away), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Chris Medlin (Mean Girls), Tony nominee Nancy Opel (Urinetown, Honeymoon in Vegas) and Brittany Zeinstra (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Wanda's World was produced Off-Broadway where it received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Book of a Musical. It also received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Musical. The studio cast recording is produced by Emmy Award winner Michael J. Moritz Jr. and executive produced by Terry Schnuck.
For more information on Wanda's World, please visit wandasworldmusical.com
