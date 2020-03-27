WAITRESS in London to Close Permanently

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

The West End production of Waitress, which recently temporarily closed due to the current health crisis, has announced via Twitter and their website, that the show will not be re-opening.

See the tweet below:

It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our beloved production of #WaitressLondon ? pic.twitter.com/RpBnxHo2nF - Waitress The Musical (@WaitressLondon) March 27, 2020



Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, this Tony Award-nominated hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).





