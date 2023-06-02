WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square

Waitress, the Musical â€“ Live on Broadway! will make history as the first film to be broadcast in Times Square during its 2023 Tribeca Film Festival premiere.

The filmed capture of the hit Broadway musical will simultaneously play for free onÂ TSX Entertainmentâ€™s 18,000-square-foot digital screen onÂ Monday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

Viewers can access the sound for the broadcast on the TXS mobile app. The screening will coincide with the film's premiere at the BMCC Theatre during the Tribeca Film Festival.

The Times Square screening of Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! will have 300 seats available on a first-come, first-served basis at the corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street. Those who are admitted can download the TSX App and listen to the broadcast through their phones speakers or through headphones. Sara Bareilles will be introducing the film and will also perform live during the Tribeca premiere at BMCC.

The hit Broadway musical about a small-town pie baker with big dreams gets the silver screen treatment as Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway takes audiences back to the Barrymore Theatre during the shows return engagement on Broadway in 2021.

Directed byÂ Brett Sullivan, the musical features music and lyrics byÂ Sara Bareilles, and a book byÂ Jessie Nelson. It was produced byÂ Michael Roiff,Â Barry Weissler,Â Fran Weissler,Â Sara Bareilles,Â Jessie Nelson, Paul Morphos.

The cast features Bareilles, Charity AngÃ©l Dawson,Â Caitlin Houlahan,Â Drew Gehling,Â Dakin Matthews,Â Eric Anderson,Â Joe Tippett, andÂ Christopher Fitzgerald.

WAITRESS features Bareilles's original Tony AwardÂ® nominated score, a book by acclaimed screenwriterÂ Jessie NelsonÂ (I Am Sam) and stage direction by Tony AwardÂ® winnerÂ Diane PaulusÂ (Jagged Little Pill, Pippin) based on the Motion Picture Written byÂ Adrienne Shelly.

Bareilles has teased the filmed capture in the past, first revealing that it wasÂ in post productionÂ in August 2022. The live capture was filmed during Waitress' return to Broadway in 2021.

Waitress originally closed on Broadway on January 5, 2020 after a nearly five year run. The musical then returned to Broadway on September 2, 2021, after the Broadway shutdown. The return engagement then closed pre-maturely on December 20, 2021 due to COVID-19 cases within the cast.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, aÂ WaitressÂ and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself.

Through the support of her fellowÂ Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf.Â WaitressÂ celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.