Click Here for More Articles on Dreamcast of the Week
Vote Now for Dreamcast of the Week - Grease!
Play along with our Dreamcast of the Week! Each week, we'll be picking one show that's celebrating an anniversary and have our followers vote on who they think should play Broadway's most beloved characters!
What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!
This week marks 26 years since the opening of the first Grease revival and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Broadway characters next. We'll reveal the cast list at the end of the week!
Voting closes on Friday at noon. The cast list will go up on Friday!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: 300 Artists Unite for Virtual Performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration- Live at 2pm!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On!... (read more)
Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
BroadwayWorld announced today the judges for the NEXT ON STAGE competition sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing... (read more)
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration- Live at 2pm!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On!... (read more)
Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
BroadwayWorld announced today the judges for the NEXT ON STAGE competition sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing... (read more)