Voices Of Ascension Postpones January 27 Concert

In compliance with New York State and CDC protocols and regulations, Voices of Ascension has decided to postpone the January 27, 2022 concert featuring the Young People's Chorus of New York City to the 2022-23 season due to the current outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in New York City.

The health and safety of the singers, staff, and audience members is of the utmost concern to Voices of Ascension. Voices plans to continue the 2022-23 season with their concert on March 9, 2022 featuring a performance of the group's signature choral work, Maurice Duruflé's Requiem.

Ticket holders for the January 27 concert will be able to refund their ticket, donate the value of the ticket back to Voices of Ascension, or apply the purchase price of the ticket to a later concert.