Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, October 7- with NEXT ON STAGE Season 2, BOYFRIENDS, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 7, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests: Mike Heslin, Noam Ash and Jay Armstrong Johnson from Boy•Friends. click here

1:00 PM

NYTW MASTERCLASS: Maria Dizzia- Never Any More Perfection Than There Is Now - Join us for a masterclass on October 7th with Maria Dizzia (national tour of Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, Belleville, In the Next Room). In this acting class, stage and screen actress Maria Dizzia will explore encountering the script for the first time. This class is asking for participants to work with the teacher during the virtual class. If you would like to participate by performing on screen for those tuning in, please fill out the fields below, and volunteers will be selected at random. Selected participants will be notified in advance of the class. Two excerpts of text will be sent with your registration confirmation email. If possible, please read before the class. click here

2:00 PM

Red Bull Theater- Exploring OTHELLO in 2020 - Over the course of four Wednesday afternoons, Red Bull Theater will bring together a group of BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color) theater artists to read and discuss Shakespeare's Othello with celebrated Shakespeare scholar, AYANNA THOMPSON. This series of salon discussions will provide an opportunity for our entire community to explore Othello with BIPOC voices in our current historic moment. As a theater company devoted to revitalizing the classics with a particular focus on Shakespeare and his Jacobean contemporaries, we are thrilled to provide an occasion and space for a communal online experience. Each week artists Keith Hamilton Cobb, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Jennifer Ikeda, Anchuli Felicia King, Alfredo Narciso, Madeline Sayet, Jessika D. Williams, and Dawn Monique Williams will read a portion of Shakespeare's play and discuss its intersections with 2020. click here

3:00 PM

The Show Must Go Online- Macbeth - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with James T. Lane! - 5,6,7,8! We're excited to welcome James T. Lane (A Chorus Line, Chicago, Kiss Me, Kate) to Be Our Guest this week! Tune in for a sensational time! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

6:30 PM

LiveTalks: Take 12 - Featuring: Justin Hicks, Stacey Karen Robinson, Leah Ogawa La MaMa presents La MaMa LiveTalks, conversations with artists, activists and thought leaders from around the country and around the world who join in discussions about art and life in times of crisis. Join us for the first LiveTalks of the 59th Season and meet with three resident artists. La MaMa's 59th Season, "Breaking It Open," will explore how new works are created, performed, and experienced during a pandemic. The season revolves around development residencies that are customized to the specific needs and processes of each artist. Each residency is customized to suit the artist, their unique vision, and where they are at in their creative work. click here

From New York to Paris: Building a New Feminism - Since 2017, the #MeToo movement has exposed various forms of abuse that women have suffered, as well as existing inequalities that remain throughout society. Though women are still largely under-represented in leadership and public-facing roles, more and more activists across sectors and geography are working tirelessly to usher in change. Their actions support and harness feminine power while breaking down historical stereotypes. Lindsey Tramuta, an American based in Paris since 2006, shines a light on activists currently at work in the city in her new book The New Parisienne: the Women & Ideas Shaping Paris, published this past July by Abrams. She will be joined in conversation by fellow feminist and journalist Lauren Bastide, who hosts the podcast La Poudre and authored the acclaimed new book Présentes, and Ariane Bernard, a product management consultant and entrepreneur. click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Babbling by the Brook. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! This week join Alex Brightman and Drew Gasparini, writers of the new musical It's Kind of a Funny Story. click here

Voter Letter Writing Party - A constellation of Broadway stars from Hamilton, Book of Mormon, Company, and many, many more of your favorite shows are hosting a virtual letter-writing party with VoteRiders click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Das Rheingold Starring Christa Ludwig, Siegfried Jerusalem, James Morris, and Ekkehard Wlaschiha, conducted by James Levine. From April 23, 1990. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage - BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE is back for Season 2! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. This week, find out which high schoolers made the cut for the Top 30! click here

INTERNATIONAL VOICES PROJECT VIRTUAL FESTIVAL: "Second Nature" - Second Nature (Den andra naturen) is a play about getting used to living, the ethical choices that are hidden in our everyday lives and the moments in life that shake up our habitual behaviour. The play contemplates our mortality, that we share with all the other living beings. click here

Joe's Pub Live - UNDER THE GREENWOOD TREE, a new documentary from The Public Theater created with Art Docs and premiering this fall on ALL ARTS, focuses on The Public Theater's 2017 Public Works musical production of As You Like It, which was performed by 200 New Yorkers of all ages and boroughs, and was named one of the Top Ten shows of 2017 by The New York Times. Co-adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, original choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and direction by Laurie Woolery, As You Like It was set to be remounted as part of the 2020 Free Shakespeare in the Park season, but those plans were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. click here

8:30 PM

Lessons In Survival- "I'm Trying to Make You See Something" - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You