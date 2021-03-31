Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, March 31- with LaChanze, Audra McDonald, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 31, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

10:00 AM

Encores! Inside the Revival | Into the Woods - Mayor La Guardia founded New York City Center for the people of New York to experience the best of music, theater, and dance. While Encores! usually revives lesser-known musicals, we will usher in a new annual tradition at City Center in the spirit of this founding mission and as a space of unity and opportunity, whereby the performance of a classic title will celebrate the ways musical theater connects us across generations. For these annual celebrations of iconic American musicals, the New York theater community will wrap its arms around a multi-generational group of theater lovers who have experience with their own production to celebrate the fact that these musicals are something we have in common. This Inside the Revival episode will explore how the many rich layers of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods brings this new tradition to life. click here

3:00 PM

'TDF CONVERSATION' with LaChanze and Audra McDonald - Broadway stars Audra McDonald and LaChanze have been inspiring each other for decades, both on stage and off. Join TDF Conversations to hear these amazing women talk about their friendship (they go back!), their careers and how they hope to change Broadway for the better. These superstars have lots in common professionally and personally, including Tony Awards, twentysomething daughters and experience navigating systemic racism. While they've played the same role (Sarah in Ragtime), they've never costarred in a show. So it's ironic that it took the Broadway shutdown to get them to collaborate on a project: Black Theatre United (BTU), an organization that aims to spark anti-racist reform in the theatre industry and beyond. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Leah C. Gardiner! - Brush up on your blocking! We will be chatting with director, writer, producer and actor Leah C. Gardiner (for colored girls..., If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka) this week on Be Our Guest! Tune in on 3/31 at 6:00pm EST for a great conversation. A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

Richard Goode, piano - Three seasons ago, Richard Goode brought to Philadelphia a recital anchored by Bach and Debussy, which had our audience leaping to a standing ovation at its conclusion. Returning for his 30th PCMS recital, Goode once again immerses himself in Debussy's Préludes (this time the first book). Of that 2017 performance the Philadelphia Inquirer stated, "Pianists must create their own individual sound world with Debussy... though few do so with as much diligence and artistry as Goode." This concert will be livestreamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. Bach: Partita in D Major, BWV 828 Beethoven: Sonata in A Major, Op 101 Debussy: Préludes, Book I and II [Sel.] click here

6:30 PM

Efflorescence: Episode 3 - Efflorescence tells the story of six disparate people who have been living together for a year in an old farmhouse in the Catskills that has been transformed into a safe haven for Vulnerable Expendables. The story unfolds over seven nights that coincide with the nights on which each episode will be presented. The characters begin each night by singing together while they wash their hands outside in a tub of warm water. Each night they take a turn telling stories - stories of life-changing encounters with dogs, snakes, obscene plant life, sea nymphs, and the School of Disembodied Poetics. Linking these tales is the story of their evolving relationships - their struggle and fascination with each other and the natural world around them. The first episode begins on a night when a mysterious stranger arrives, shaking up the world they have created for themselves. The cast of Efflorescence features Will Badgett, Suli Holum, Jax Jackson, Violet Newman, Tina Shepard, Louise Smith and Connie Winstonalong with musicians Maria Kovacevic and Sam Kulik. Efflorescence was written and composed by OBIE Award-winner Ellen Maddow (founding member of Talking Band). OBIE Award-winner Paul Zimet directs (founding member of Talking Band). Sound design is by Tyler Kieffer (Plano - Drama Desk nomination), with additional musical arrangements by Sam Kulik and Maria Kovacevic. click here

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Roberto Devereux Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Elīna Garanča, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecień, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Sir David McVicar. From April 16, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

Stars in the House - Game Night with guests TBA click here