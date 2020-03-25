Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, March 25- With Tina Fey, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell & More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 25, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!

10:30am- Christopher Cameron performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

11:00am- Jennifer Malenke reads a story with Broadway Babysitters .

12:00pm- IAMT vocal coach extraordinaire Andrew Drost hosts a live chat right here. Be sure to tune in to watch live and send him your questions about the program, how you can participate, or even general vocal tips!

12:30pm- Evelyn Hoskins performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- Vasthy Mompoint leads Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

1:00pm- Annette Tanner will host Broadway Dreams' #DreamingTogether with special guests Spencer Liff, Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Gallagher and more. Watch from their Facebook page!

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

1:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues with The Making of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish with Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

1:00pm- R&H Goes Live! with Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) performing an acoustic version of "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! , hosted by Laura Osnes. Watch here!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring Mean Girls team Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:30pm- Cassidy Janson performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

3:00pm- Tituss Burgess reads a story with Broadway Babysitters .

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below kicks off #54BelowatHome with archive performances from Joe Iconis and George Salazar in "Two Player Game". Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Die Walküre

(Deborah Voigt, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Stephanie Blythe, Jonas Kaufmann, Bryn Terfel, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by James Levine). Watch here!

8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring Patti Murin and Colin Donnell. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

Hampstead Theatre's I And You, starring Maisie Williams

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Jordan, Osnes, Esparza and more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with Jersey Boys!

Egan sings from the vault!

MFF teaches the overhead stretch!

Broadway Break(down) visits BOM!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You