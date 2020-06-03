Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, June 3- with Karen Olivo, Samira Wiley, Ann Harada and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 3, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home - 'TINA' Workshop with Nick Burroughs. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Snack & Chat - Jagged Little Pill Day with Derek Klena! click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: Free Speech: Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word with Gilbert Bailey, Gabriel Brown, Andréa Burns, Michelle Liu Coughlin, Darian Dauchan, Samy Figerado, Ann Harada, Orville Mendoza, Ines Nassara, Karen Olivo, Nova Peyton, Christopher Richardson, Awa Sal Secka, Pearl Sun, and Jason Veasey click here

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Juilliard K-12 Dance Workshop with Laura Careless (Episode 52): Learn how to create your own solo passion project, guest hosted by Juilliard alumna Laura Careless! click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Show Must Go Online- A Midsummer Night's Dream - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Dance Party - Jagged Little Pill Day with Ebony Williams click here

Broadway Weekends at Home - Breaking into Broadway: Auditions with Hannah Shankman. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

#LAOAtHome - Learn at Home (Grown Up Edition): Il TRIVIAtore with Nicholas Brownlee click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids: Mark Mulcahy performs an uplifting solo set featuring guitar and vocals. click here

5:00 PM

#HumpdayWithHampshire - The Actors Fund has teamed up with Schitt's Creek star, award-winning actress and Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk show. Special guests TBA! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home - Disney Sing-A-Long with Micah Young Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

NYTW Workshop Wednesday: Fireside Chats & Afterwords - Join us for an informal conversation with some of the incredible artists from our community, streamed remotely to bring us all together into a shared (digital) space to discuss art and art-making. click here

SigSpace - SigSpace is a home for live performance and events like concerts featuring new music, works-in-progress, storytelling, panels, social justice conversations, self-care activities and other opportunities to gather. SigSpace also continues to sustain Signature's lobby as a free public workspace and social hub for the NYC community. SigSpace launches with the generous support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. click here

5:30 PM

PUES NADA - MCC Theater will continue LIVE LABS: ONE ACTS, with Aziza Barnes' Pues Nada. The reading of the play will feature Ito Aghayere, Cherise Booth, Karen Pittman and Samira Wiley, under the direction of Whitney White. In consultation with the cast and creative team, the performance of Pues Nada will go ahead as scheduled, as MCC Theater continues to hold space for Black artists. Streaming live, the reading will be followed by a post-show talkback with the cast and creatives moderated by Ianne Fields Stewart. The reading will remain on You Tube until Saturday, June 6th at 11:59 pm for viewings. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Catch up with Donna English and Elena Shaddow. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! click here

Quarantine Cabaret - Broadway vets Rachel Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), and Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden,) have teamed up to present a weekly virtual cabaret series called Quarantine Cabaret. The two best friends have joined forces to appear in concert online, and each weekly show features a new lineup of guests. click here

HERE@Home- Send for the Million Men by Joe Silovsky - The "crime of the century" of the 1920's jolts to life in modern day New York City in Joseph Silovsky's micro-history multimedia tale, Send for the Million Men. With a compelling command of animatronics, robotics, puppetry, and handmade projectors, Silovsky examines the controversial executions of notorious anarchists Sacco and Vanzetti. Their bleak fates intertwine with Silovsky's own micro-tragic biography in a humorous and captivating history-rethink. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home - Cardio Fitness Burst with Shaye Hopkins. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice: Starring Danielle de Niese, Heidi Grant Murphy, and Stephanie Blythe, conducted by James Levine. From January 24, 2009. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Tribute to Balanchine (1983): A month after the great George Balanchine passed away, New York City Ballet threw this loving tribute to its co-founder, with dances set to Strauss, Tchaikovsky, and Gershwin. click here

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You