Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, January 6- with Jane Krakowski, Donna McKechnie and More!
What's streaming today? We've got the list!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 6, 2021.
*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time
Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!
10:00 AM
The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here
12:15 PM
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Jane Krakowski. click here
1:00 PM
Met Stars Live in Concert - Anna Netrebko. No artist has provided more can't-miss moments in recent Met memory, and megastar soprano Anna Netrebko promises to add another with this performance of signature and dramatically charged arias. click here
5:00 PM
The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival - A landmark of the New York City theater season for the last 17 years and widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, Under the Radar 2021's digital format will make these exciting shows available to viewers across the U.S. and the world for the first time ever. click here
7:30 PM
Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles Starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecien, and Nicolas Testé, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. From January 16, 2016. click here
8:00 PM
Stars in the House - Special Guests: Donna McKechnie and American Dance Machine. click here
More Hot Stories For You
-
PHOTOS: Broadway and Lego Fan Makes WICKED Set Out of Legos
Broadway and Lego fan Henry Lee is back with another epic creation! This time, Lee has created the set from Wicked. The piece was made out of 4586 Leg...
VIDEO: Trump Asks For 11,780 Votes, But It's To the Tune of RENT's 'Seasons of Love'
YouTube parody group The Gregory Brothers, known for 'Songifying' newsworthy moments, has set the latest Trump-ism to the tune of Rent....
GoFundMe Campaign Launched to Help Save Birdland Jazz Club
Yet another one of New York’s most beloved venues is in danger of closing for good. Birdland Jazz Club, a staple of the New York City jazz community s...
David Bowie's LAZARUS Streaming for Three Performances Only This Weekend
This weekend, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the filmed London production of Lazarus for three streamed perf...
Progress Continues on Conversion and Expansion of Times Square Theater
Progress is being made on the conversion and expansion of the historic Times Square Theater, located at 215 West 42nd Street....
Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door
Check out the newest theater names that are now available for video shoutouts and more on Stage Door!...