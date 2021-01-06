Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, January 6- with Jane Krakowski, Donna McKechnie and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 6, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:15 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Jane Krakowski. click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live in Concert - Anna Netrebko. No artist has provided more can't-miss moments in recent Met memory, and megastar soprano Anna Netrebko promises to add another with this performance of signature and dramatically charged arias. click here

5:00 PM

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival - A landmark of the New York City theater season for the last 17 years and widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, Under the Radar 2021's digital format will make these exciting shows available to viewers across the U.S. and the world for the first time ever. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles Starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecien, and Nicolas Testé, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. From January 16, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special Guests: Donna McKechnie and American Dance Machine. click here