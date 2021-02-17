Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, February 17- with Patrick Page, Michael McElroy and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 17, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:15 AM

Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance Los Pasitos - Ballet Hispánico offers a free presentation of its early childhood program Los Pasitos as part of the Intrepid Museum's virtual Kids Week. Recommended for ages 2-6, family members are also welcome to join the fun and stretch with the starfish, jiggle with the jellyfish and spring with the seahorses as we journey by boat, plane and imagination on this magical movement adventure. The event will be live-streamed on twitch.tv and will also be available on-demand through the Museum's Facebook and YouTube channels. The presentation will be led by Rebecca Tsivkin, Ballet Hispanico's Early Childhood Programs Associate, and will include a dance class, a photo- and video-filled slideshow, and a Q&A session. The Los Pasitos program focuses on developing coordination, spatial awareness and musicality, with an emphasis on each child's individual self-expression. Kids Week attendees will receive a special discount for the virtual spring session of Los Pasitos, April 12 - June 10, 2021. click here

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 21: At the Mountain Top - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Schubert's preeminent Quintet in C major, D. 956, Op. 163 is featured on this week's radio program. click here

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Patrick Page! click here

The Night Watcher - Originally presented in our 2009/2010 Season at 59E59, The Night Watcher is an auto-biographical, one-woman play by actress-playwright Charlayne Woodard. Simultaneously a best friend, advisor, confidant, and sage to the many young people who call her "Auntie," Charlayne Woodard is childless only by biological standards. Told with penetrating grace and candor, Woodard beautifully weaves together stories of the ordinary and extraordinary ways she has mentored the children in her life. Declared "thoughtful, vivid, entertaining, and poignant" in its original run, The Night Watcher is an intimate look at the various definitions of parenthood. click here

2:30 PM

ROMEO & JULIET - The new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet will star Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath in the title roles, with direction by Nick Evans. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Acting for Others, a nonprofit which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities. The production has also added stage legend Derek Jacobi in the role of the narrator. This production has utilised new, cutting edge technology to produce and film the show whilst working to the restrictions and regulations in place. click here

3:00 PM

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Geraldine Hughes's perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, "Children in the Crossfire," directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Michael McElroy! - We're so excited to be chatting with Michael McElroy (Rent, Big River) this Wednesday at 6:00PM EST! Along with his stage career, Michael is Founder/Musical Director and Arranger for Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) a multi-racial gospel choir comprised of Broadway performers. A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

6:30 PM

La MaMa LiveTalks: Take 16 - La MaMa presents La MaMa LiveTalks, conversations with artists, activists and thought leaders from around the country and around the world who join in discussions about art and life in times of crisis. Join us for LiveTalks and meet with some of La MaMa's resident artists, featuring Murielle Borst-Tarrant, Yoshiko Chuma, Shauna Davis, and Tarish Pipkins a.k.a. Jeghetto. click here

7:00 PM

IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY presents WHAT HANGS IN THE BALANCE - Canada's PerSIStence Theatre Company presents WHAT HANGS IN THE BALANCE, written and performed by Petrina Bromley of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY cast. Part of this feminist theatre company's one-woman play series IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY, WHAT HANGS IN THE BALANCE is a ghost story steeped in the Irish-influenced culture and history of colonial Newfoundland, Canada. Actor Bromley, back in her island home, has crafted a tale of Catherine Snow, the last woman hanged in Newfoundland in 1834 - a woman condemned for plotting the murder of her husband; a woman they waited mere hours after she had given birth to her child to hang. "It would be hard to overstate Bromley's versatility and absolutely-go-for-it attitude. The only reason she's not on Broadway is, you know, the global pandemic. Their loss is our gain if this is what she does with her spare time." - The Telegram (St. John's) On the restless night before a busy and important day, Bromley plays criminal defense attorney Nell waking up in a void she can't escape. Is she caught in a stress dream or is something more sinister and supernatural taking place? Catherine Snow holds the key. Written and performed by Petrina Bromley* / Directed by Christine Brubaker* / Stage managed by Amanda Klein / Lighting design & production management by Mara Bredovskis / Original music by Josh Ward / Sound design by Michelle LaCour / Assistant direction by Erika Squires / Produced by Jenn Deon for PerSIStence Theatre / Outreach coordination by Tiffany Martin / Videography and editing by Brian Kenny. Please note: the purchase of the live premiere does not include On Demand access and the purchase of On Demand does not include live premiere access. click here

New York Theatre Barn- Little Miss Perfect & House Rules - New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its award-winning New Works Series, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Little Miss Perfect and House Rules. The live 1-hour presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team. The new musical Little Miss Perfect has music and lyrics by Joriah Kwamé (winner of the 2019 "Write Out Loud" Song Competition) and book by America's most produced playwright Lauren Gunderson (I And You, Jeannette). Coming of age is even harder when you're also coming out. Noelle's world turns upside down when she develops feelings for Malaya, the foreign exchange student being hosted by her conservative family. As class president, she also must confront her privilege and compliance when her high school refuses to take steps in being more inclusive. Noelle struggles to decide whether she will be true to herself and an ally to her peers, or if she will settle with simply being Little Miss Perfect. Featuring performances by Savannah Fisher and co-writer Joriah Kwamé. Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Jodi Picoult (Between the Lines), House Rules has music by Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) and lyrics by Kate Leonard (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical). Jacob Hunt is a forensics-obsessed teenager living with autism in modern-day Vermont. With the help of his devoted mother and oft-overlooked younger brother, Jacob relies on strict routines to navigate daily life as smoothly as possible. The family is thrown into chaos, however, when Jacob's beloved social skills tutor is found dead and Jacob is suspect number one. Featuring performances by Max Antonio Gonzalez, Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables) and co-writer Daniel Mertzlufft. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci Starring Tatiana Troyanos, Jean Kraft, Plácido Domingo, and Vern Shinall; Teresa Stratas, Plácido Domingo, Sherrill Milnes, and Allan Monk, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From April 5, 1978. click here

NJSO Virtual- From the Jersey Shore - A brass ensemble heads down the shore for the third episode of NJSO Everywhere. Rousing works by Sousa and Poulenc fill the air in Seaside Heights. Featuring NJSO hornists Andrea Menousek and Lawrence DiBello, NJSO trombonist Vernon Post and trumpeter Michael Baker. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Sin Eaters (Opening Night) - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom - It is Ireland in the early hours of June 17th, 1904. Molly Bloom's husband-the wandering philandering Leopold "Poldy" Bloom-has just come home & fallen asleep in their Dublin row house. Molly-a daughter, a mother, a lover and a long-suffering wife-patrols the pathways of her wild and leaping consciousness. She is lustful. Scared. Exuberant. Heartbreakingly lonely. Vivaciously reckless. And profoundly funny. With an empty nest, an unfulfilling affair and a marriage long past its prime, Molly must find a way back to the rock-bed of love that she and Bloom once shared. Her unsentimental stream of consciousness is a song of songs that reaches backwards and forwards across the centuries. Written one hundred years ago, Joyce's words seem carved not just for today, but tomorrow too. Time ticks within time, dreams are upended, and life is thrown off balance. Molly seeks to reanimate love and ends up discovering herself. Dublin becomes Gibraltar, age becomes youth and a small room in Dublin becomes the world. click here

Stars in the House - Celebrating Grammy winner Melissa Manchester's Birthday with Melissa and surprise guests! click here