Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, October 6- with Joel Grey, Jackie Hoffman, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 6, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show - A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality + themes by you. click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Sing Out Loud: Jamie Chamberlain and Nathan Granner celebrate the autumn baking season, with lots of singing for the whole family. click here

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

5:30 PM

Atlantic Acting School- #TechniqueTuesdays - This workshop led by Atlantic Acting School Artistic Director Reggie D. White is a scene study class set to the words and worlds of prolific playwright August Wilson. We'll explore two scenes using the Atlantic Technique, allowing us to unleash a spirit of openness, exploration and authenticity. click here

6:00 PM

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Guests: Ari Afsar (Hamilton, composer of Jeannette), Billy Recce (2-time MAC Award winner, A Musical About Star Wars) click here

Fast & Furious 4th Anniversary Extravaganza!! - Live performance exists to serve as America's cultural conscience. It is the artist's responsibility to make work that shines a light on things when they're wrong, celebrate them when they're right and model alternative possibilities. This kind of work can change hearts and minds. The artist's ability to act fast and create work quickly in response to events, policies and general dumpster fires has never been more crucial, as they participate in building the language of resistance. Each month, a group of artists comes together to create performance pieces in the 7 days leading up to the event in response to the headlines of the week. The work tends to be made very quickly and, in many cases, very furiously! Curated and produced by Tank Associate Artist Kev Berry. click here

DesignFest - DesignFest is an online theatre design festival to celebrate and support emerging theatre designers in the time of pandemic and beyond. The goal is to foster and realize new ideas and generate opportunities. Winners' work will be presented in a live-streamed celebration on Tuesday, October 6th at 7pm. One grand prize winner will receive the opportunity to design a show in La MaMa's 60th season. Judging Committee: Jiyoun Chang (Lighting), Mimi Lien (Scenic), Justin Hicks (Sound), Hao Bai (Projection), Gabriel Berry (Costume) click here

WHAT THE HELL IS A REPUBLIC, ANYWAY? - Citizenship - In this tumultuous moment for American democracy, playwrights Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson find it increasingly urgent to focus on what America can learn from the republic that inspired ours: the Roman Republic. This political entity lasted for nearly 500 years before it slid into an autocratic empire. As they dive deep into this history, O'Hare and Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration. They ask: is it possible to reach consensus? How can two points of view converge in a united vision? Can a democratic system sustain itself in a just way? Is there any way our republic can survive? click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Tannhäuser Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Michelle DeYoung, Johan Botha, Peter Mattei, and Günther Groissböck, conducted by James Levine. From October 31, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Cast Reunion with Joel Grey, Samantha Hahn, Jackie Hoffman, Steven Skybell, and Rachel Zatcoff. click here

Modern Innovation - NYCB's Digital Fall season continues with Modern Innovation, a program featuring six convention-challenging works, streaming free for one week beginning October 6 at 8 PM EDT. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here

Lessons In Survival- "Survival Is Not A One Time Decision" - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

