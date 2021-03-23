Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, March 23- with Mandy Gonzalez, Kathryn Gallagher, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 23, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

10:00 AM

Theatre: A Love Story - This is a show for everyone who loves theatre, and misses theatre, but who is sick of American theatre not living up to all it can and should be. It's a theatrical experience where you and four actors sort out all that we loved about coming together to tell stories, rage against what's wrong with everything, and rediscover what's worth fighting for. And when we say "theatre," we also mean the world. click here

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

3:30 PM

BKLYN- The Musical - Written by Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson, BKLYN - The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of incredibly talented street performers who are sharing a story from their lives... Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring - a real urban fairytale. Starring: Sejal Keshwala, Emma Kingston, Newtion Matthews, Jamie Muscato and Marisha Wallace. click here

5:30 PM

Atlantic Theater Technique Tuesdays- The Truth of the Moment: Every Moment Matters - In this Acting Lab with Atlantic Acting School Artistic Director Reggie D. White, actors will learn how to live fully in the truth of their work and make the most of every moment of a scene. Learning to recognize the truth of the moment is a radical, playful experience, driving home the idea that live performance is an irreproducible event and each performance presents an opportunity for inquiry and discovery. click here

7:00 PM

The Aran Islands - In the grey, sea-battered landscape of the Aran Islands, full of mist and wild rain, hearth is home and storytellers regale with tales by the fire. When John Millington Synge traveled to these remote islands upon the advice of WB Yeats in 1898, he discovered a bleakly primitive, mystical land that would inspire him for the rest of his life, leading to canonical works in Irish theatre, including The Playboy of the Western World and Riders to the Sea. The Aran Islands: A Performance on Screen is a haunting and visceral experience built around "a hypnotic performance" by Brendan Conroy, one of Ireland's finest actors, as he captures the spirit of Synge in Joe O'Bryne's theatrical adaptation of Synge's early work, "The Aran Islands." This play has been reimagined for digital presentation, transporting audiences to a distant world. click here

7:30 PM

UNCSA Baroque Ensemble in Concert - Emerging Artist Series Join faculty and students for a festive evening of Baroque music in honor of our newly acquired Kingston Harpsichord. The program will highlight the harpsichord and virtuoso faculty and student artists. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Berlioz's La Damnation de Faust Starring Susan Graham, Marcello Giordani, and John Relyea, conducted by James Levine. Production by Robert Lepage. From November 22, 2008. click here

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Women's History Month with guest host Krysta Rodriguez welcomes guests Kathryn Gallagher, Mandy Gonzalez and Nina Lafarga. click here

Oregon Shakespeare Festival- Julius Caesar - This muscular 2017 production features the signature physical storytelling of director Shana Cooper and choreographer Erika Chong Shuch. Shakespeare's political thriller shows what happens to powerbrokers-honorable and not-when their motives and means lead to unexpected consequences they cannot control. click here

BE AN #ARTSHERO ARTS EDUCATION TOWN HALL - Join Be An #ArtsHero as they discuss the creative economy, with a focus on arts education advocacy. With the help of special guests, BAAH will discuss how COVID-19 has impacted schools, learning, and arts education programming, especially in regards to equity of access, learning loss and the benefits of arts integration, Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), and more. Moderating this discussion is actor, writer, director, and teaching artist Fredi Walker-Browne (Rent) of Big Spoon Productions. Special guests include Dr. Jennifer Katona (Founder and President of 3 Looms Creative Education Consulting/Visual and Performing Arts Sr. Manager, Norwalk Public School District), Dr. Dennie Palmer Wolf (Principal Researcher at WolfBrown and one of the leading arts education researchers and evaluators in the United States), and Michael J. Bobbitt (Executive Director of the Massachusetts Cultural Council and director, choreographer, and playwright). click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here