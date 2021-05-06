Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, May 6- Meet the Next On Stage Top 30, Jeremy Jordan, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 6) in live streaming: Next on Stage is back to introduce the High School Top 30, Jeremy Jordan in concert, The Secret Garden revival workshop, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

A Midsummer Night's Dream - The Decameron, written in 1348 during the Black Plague in Florence, Italy, is the inspiration for this modern and provocative series of reimagined stories of Giovanni Boccaccio. Students, under the direction of Sal Trapani and collaborating with a team of designers and technicians, have devised original pieces which include an adult puppet show, a short musical, a series of dance pieces, short comedic and dramatic films, new songs, unique storytelling, a Zoom play, performance art and some surprise performances. A daring and entertaining event, not to be missed. click here

3:00 PM

6:00 PM

- Your host Katie H. will introduce the Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing program by digging into our first genre: anecdotal scriptwriting. Got a funny story you think other people would love to see onstage? Make sure to check out this first workshop for some tips! click here

The DANCE NOW Story: Chapter 6 - To celebrate its 25th season, DANCE NOW is presenting a series of online events featuring new and archival digital works by more than 40 innovative dance makers, interviews with artists, artist-to audience celebrations, and much more. The DANCE NOW Story will be told in six monthly chapters starting September 10, 2020 through May 2021. Traditionally held each year immediately after Labor Day, the DANCE NOW Festival is known as the kickoff to the dance season in New York City. As a response to the ongoing pandemic and to support its diverse community of artists during these challenging times, DANCE NOW has reimagined its festival at Joe's Pub, creating an alternative virtual space to celebrate its artists and this landmark anniversary. Each monthly chapter (September, October, November, February, March, and May) will bring new, emerging, and longtime veterans of the festival together to honor DANCE NOW's past, embrace the present, and explore future possibilities for artists and audiences alike. The virtual series will also include an interactive timeline featuring photos, interviews, and additional facets of the DANCE NOW Story. The anniversary season includes premieres of 19 digital works and 18 treasured pieces from the DANCE NOW archives, including past works from six DANCE NOW veterans-Robert Battle, Jane Comfort, Satoshi Haga, David Parker, Claire Porter, and Gus Solomons jr-who will be honored at the artist-to-audiences celebrations. Complete with a cocktail/mocktail recipe (and an after party!), these Zoom celebrations will be hosted by a different artist each month to engage attendees in active conversation, recreating the intimate and lively environment of Joe's Pub. click here

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Parker Quartet w/ Kim Kashkashian, viola - Inspiring performances, luminous sound, and exceptional musicianship are the hallmarks of this Grammy Award-winning ensemble. Lauded by the New York Times as "something extraordinary," the Parkers, in their PCMS return, are joined by celebrated violist Kim Kashkashian for a program of Dvořák and Bartók, performed with their trademark "pinpoint precision and spectacular sense of urgency" (Boston Globe). click here

7:00 PM

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

Longing... by Vidya Kotamraju - Longing... by Vidya Kotamraju is streaming LIVE May 6 and 7 at 7pm PDT and May 8 at 4pm PDT as part of the 2021 Vancouver International Dance Festival! Vidya Kotamraju is a Vancouver based Bharata Natyam dance artist and a graduate of the Jai Govinda Dance Academy. In Longing..., she performs a two-part performance based on the universal themes of romantic and spiritual yearning for love, companionship, and oneness. "Oh Shiva! intoxicated as I am by the beauty of your dance, I yearn for your presence. Oh beautiful Lord with matted long hair, adorned with snakes, with the crescent moon and divine river on your head, I long to see your marvelous dance. I implore you to come and bless me with your grace." click here

THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE - The new seven-part miniseries, THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE, premiered last week inspired by the infamous film TARZAN THE APE MAN starring Bo Derek and Miles O'Keeffe (for which Derek was proudly named Worst Actress at the 1981 Razzie Awards). The first episode of THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE, set in the current day, features an interview with newlyweds Tarzan and Jane in their luxe upper east side digs. (Jane Parker is obscenely flush with family money.) Tomorrow's episode will take viewers back one year to their erotically charged first encounter in the African jungle. click here

7:30 PM

Harmoniemusik: UNCSA Chamber Winds in Concert - Emerging Artist Series This concert of the UNCSA Chamber Winds will feature "Harmoniemusik"-a style performed by harmonie ensembles in social settings across Europe during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The concert will include serenades by Mozart, the partitas of Krommer and Hummel, and transcriptions of opera overtures and larger scaled works, conducted by Mark A. Norman. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bellini's Norma Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Carlo Rizzi. Production by Sir David McVicar. From October 7, 2017. click here

Artist Series: Ida Kavafian - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- The Front Row Artist Series concerts focus on the work of individual CMS artists in a variety of ensembles, complemented by a short documentary on the artist's life and work. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Season 3 - After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. This week, find out which high school students made the cut for the Top 30! click here

Jeremy Jordan: Carry On - Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, known for his powerful voice and provocative storytelling, returns to the stage with his most ambitious and personal performance to date. Equal parts humor and heartache, Carry On takes us deep into Jeremy's new life as a father. Unpacking and attempting to reconcile his own complicated childhood, Jeremy soon discovers there is more to being a parent than he could have ever imagined. Featuring an array of musical styles, as well as some never-before-heard songs, Carry On has been thoughtfully reimagined for the virtual stage after winning multiple awards for its premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below just over a year ago. Featuring musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala. click here

Stars in the House - Celebrating Moms game night click here

Dark Days: Karl Larson Plays Scott Wollschleger - Pianist Karl Larson makes his solo debut at Brooklyn's Roulette in a free, live streamed concert celebrating the release of Dark Days, a new album of solo piano music by composer Scott Wollschleger out April 23 on New Focus Recordings. The program will echo the album's experiential journey, a compilation of 10 of Wollschleger's deeply personal works composed between 2007-2020, tracing the evolution of Wollschleger's synesthetic compositional style. Larson, Wollschleger's close friend and frequent collaborator, will give listeners a glimpse into the intimate depths of the composer's working process and the utilization of his rare synesthesia through the tactile use of the piano. Described by Pitchfork as "marvelous" and "powerful," Karl Larson is a specialist in the music of our time and is uniquely suited to perform these works thanks to a deep understanding of Wollschleger's musical language. click here

The Secret Garden Workshop - The workshop for the first-ever revival of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Secret Garden, will be the first-ever workshop available to the public and will benefit The Dramatists Guild Foundation and The Actors Fund. The stream is dedicated in loving memory to Rebecca Luker, the original Lily. With book and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award winner Marsha Norman and music by two-time Grammy Award® winner and Tony Award nominee Lucy Simon, The Secret Garden workshop was directed, choreographed, and reimagined for a new generation by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. The cast of the workshop featured Clifton Duncan as Archibald, Drew Gehling as Neville Craven, Sierra Boggess as Lily, Amber Iman as Martha, Adam Chanler-Berat as Dickon, Brooklyn Shuck as Mary, Cameron Mann as Colin, Matt Doyle as Albert, Sally Ann Triplett as Medlock, Jim Norton as Ben, Anoop Desai as Fakir, and Kuhoo Verma as Ayah. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here