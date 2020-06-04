Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, June 4- with Tom Hiddleston, Michael Feinstein, and More!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 4, 2020.
*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time
10:00 AM
Broadway Weekends at Home - Stretch/Yoga with Bethany Tesarck. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here
11:00 AM
Ailey Extension - Strengthen Your Turnout with Finis Jhung click here
12:00 PM
Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here
Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here
A Rockettes Dance Class - A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class. click here
Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here
1:00 PM
#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here
Broadway Weekends at Home - The Shakespeare Toolkit with Ben Boskovic. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here
2:00 PM
Stars in the House - VARIETY THURSDAY with Ronald Dennis and Devanand Janki click here
Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here
Live with Carnegie Hall - Jerome Kern famously said, "Irving Berlin has no place in American music-he is American music." With a catalog of more than 1,000 songs-including such classics as "Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)" and "Alexander's Ragtime Band"-Berlin is one of the most prolific contributors to the Great American Songbook. Michael Feinstein leads this lively episode of music and conversation about "America's Schubert." click here
National Theatre at Home- Coriolanus - This Donmar Warehouse production features Tom Hiddleston in the title role of Shakespeare's searing and political revenge tragedy. click here
Lincoln Center at Home - Dancing Across Genres Workshop with Ms. Yvonne (Episode 53): Explore the fusion of genres and styles within dance choreographies, with a close look at a piece by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater choreographer Ronald K. Brown. click here
4:00 PM
Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here
5:00 PM
#LAOAtHome - Opera Family Time: Sing Out Loud! click here
6:00 PM
Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here
CSC's Classic Conversations - Bianca Horn (The Color Purple, The Play That Goes Wrong) click here
7:00 PM
Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - A Sigmund Rombert Retrospective during The Student Prince in May of 2000. Hosted by Robert Johanson, Albert Evans. Music Director, starring incredible singing by Christiane Knoll, Brandon Jovanovitch, Glory Crampton, Scott Tucker, Stephanie Fredericks and a slew of fabulous singers from The Student Prince. click here
Broadway Weekends at Home - Breaking Down The Text with Jennifer Apple. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here
7:30 PM
Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Tosca: Starring Shirley Verrett, Luciano Pavarotti, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Conlon. From December 19, 1978. click here
8:00 PM
Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here
Joe's Pub Live - Writer/performer Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, The New York Times, HBO's "High Maintenance," Netflix's "GLOW") returns to Joe's Pub for an evening of his signature sit-down comedy. "A rare talent who manages to def click here
Lincoln Center at Home - Chroma, Grace, Takademe, Revelations (2015): Witness a masterpiece of American dance, Alvin Ailey's Revelations, in a program including Wayne McGregor's a??Chroma, Ronald K. a??Brown'sa?? Grace, and Robert Battle'sa?? Takademe. click here
