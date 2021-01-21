Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, January 21- with Will Chase, Danielle Brooks and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 21, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Will Chase! click here

New York Jewish Film Festival Centerpiece: Winter Journey - Inspired by classical music radio host Martin Goldsmith's book, The Inextinguishable Symphony, this year's Centerpiece film deftly combines history and drama. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids: Creative Dance Workshop - Creative Dance focuses on discovering the body as an instrument, the introduction of the elements of dance: space, time and energy, and self-expression through the exploration of creative ideas through movement. Beginning exploration of the world of dance. This class is designed to introduce kids 7-10 years old to movement and enhances emotional growth through imaginative exploration and the opportunity to connect with and release emotion through movement. Imagination, creativity, and joyful expression are nurtured. Wonderful opportunity for parent/child bonding. click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - This conversation will feature: Tony-nominated Actor Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple, "Orange is the New Black") click here

MixFest 2021: LET THERE BE LOVE - by Kwame Kwei-Armah, directed by Reggie D. White, featuring Marin Ireland, Kevin Mambo & Renika Williams. Let There Be Love tells the story of Alfred, a cantankerous and aging West Indian immigrant living in London, who has managed to alienate all those around him-including his equally headstrong daughter, with whom he rarely sees eye to eye. When an idealistic young Polish caregiver, new to the country, is assigned to look after him, he experiences a powerful reckoning with his past. click here

7:00 PM

NEWS FROM GRAVESEND: THE WONDERFUL YEAR - London, 1603. The plague. Playwrights Thomas Middleton and Thomas Dekker, out of work due to the theatre closings, wrote separately and then collaboratively on what they saw and lived. Their "Plague Pamphlets" have been adapted by Regina Buccola and orchestrated for three actors by Peter Garino who give eyewitness accounts of the devastating time, unfortunately, now familiar to all of us. Presented by The Shakespeare Project of Chicago. (Performance in Central Time. Streamed via Zoom.) click here

GLORIA ORIGINAL CAST BENEFIT READING - From the writer of such acclaimed plays as Everybody, An Octoroon, Appropriate, War and Neighbors, Gloria is Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins' funny, trenchant and powerful play that follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine, each of whom hopes for a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn 30. But when an ordinary humdrum workday becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell their own story become higher than ever. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Traviata Starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From April 14, 2012. click here

Front Row Mainstage: Young Ideas/Parting Thoughts - Experience the peerless artistry of CMS with newly curated full-length HD concerts featuring archival video recordings woven together into never-before-heard concert pairings. click here

8:00 PM

BPN Live: E-Ticket to Broadway, "Queens of the Kingdom" edition with Queens from SIX on Broadway - And tonight they are...LIVE! Join for a special "Queens of the Kingdom" edition of this Extra Magic Hour of "E-Ticket to Broadway" as part of the Broadway Podcast Network's Special Live events on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 8:00pm EST. Hosted by David Alpert, original Broadway Cast Members of Six Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, & Samantha Pauly join this live event, and will chat Disney Parks, share memories, and play games. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana's Fund. See ya real soon! click here

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: The Scourge - "Death by a thousand cuts" - that's how Michelle Dooley Mahon describes Alzheimer's disease after witnessing it strike down her mother Siobhan. As Mahon relives that time, her humorous and moving memories and rapier-like observations introduce personalities, history, and a nostalgic archive of an ordinary Irish small-town family forced to become extraordinary in their attempt to cope. Adapted from Mahon's critically-acclaimed autobiographical novel "Scourged" and directed by Ben Barnes, former Artistic Director of The Abbey Theatre. The Scourge was last seen in Origin's 1st Irish Festival was nominated for the 1st Irish Award for Best Actor/ Writer/ Set Design and Michelle Dooley Mahon won the festival jury's special prize for her work as a writer, bringing underexposed issues vital to women in contemporary Ireland to an international audience. click here

Stars in the House - Making the Broadway Inauguration Song: Join Seth and James as they chat about making the video with director Schele Williams and special guests. click here

At Home Artists Project Presents: A Short Play Festival - At Home Artist Project Presents: A Short Play Festival, featuring three short length plays. At Home Artists Project is a virtual space for new work. We create compelling live entertainment in order to fill the current cultural vacuum and promote a sense of community in a time of isolation, all while aiming to help support affected artists and philanthropic arts organizations. Since the pandemic has started we have raised over $3,500 for artists and $1,000 for charities all through donation-based digital performances and presentations. You can learn more about our past productions here. All money raised for our Short Play Festival through your support will be split amongst all the artists involved and the Autistic Self Advocacy Network | Nothing About Us Without Us. Our Short Play Festival comprises three original plays with Scenic Design by Sasha Schwartz, Sound Design by Daryl Bornstein, and Dylan Irgang as the Stage Manager. Alex Talbot serves as the Stream Engineer, with Mariah Pepper and Antonio DiBernardo as Producers, Evan Schild as General Manager, Rebecca Meckler as Production Manager, and Jacquelyn Gutierrez as Director of Marketing. click here

Joe's Pub Live- Loser's Lounge: Battle of the One Hit Wonders - New York City's favorite down-town musical extravaganza, Joe McGinty and The Loser's Lounge presents the multiple-episode streaming series "The Battle of the One Hit Wonders," featuring hit songs from the 60's, 70's, and beyond! Each episode takes the concept of a "battle of the bands," but instead of "bands" it pits two classic songs by "one hit wonder" artists against each other. During each show's initial stream, YOU, the audience, will decide who wins, by commenting or "voting" for the "one hit wonder" that you love most. Tune in to each episode to find out which two classic "one hit wonder" songs Joe McGinty has selected for your listening pleasure, and as always don't forget to vote! click here

Saving Wonderland (presented by Seize the Show) - What happened to Wonderland after Alice returned home? In this innovative new adventure, the audience is plunged back down the rabbit hole as Alice in this fantastical re-thinking of the popular classic. Filled with beloved characters and mind-bending puzzles, the familiar turns peculiar as you search for missing gears from the White Rabbit's watch in order to restore order to Wonderland and help save the day. A new, family-friendly adventure like you've never experienced it before - live, interactive and in real time! With numerous possible endings, your choices control the story and guide the action to turn back the hands of time over and over and over again. click here

10:00 PM

Powers New Voices Festival - Celebrating Community Voices - The Festival begins with Celebrating Community Voices, an evening of short works created by San Diego residents through the Globe's arts engagement programs Community Voices and coLAB. The evening will include works by Queen Kandi Colke, KishaLynn ("KL") Moore Elliott, Jonathan Hammond, and Thelma Virata de Castro. The readings will be directed by Freedome Bradley-Ballentine, Katherine Harroff, Lamar Perry, and Gerardo Flores Tonella. The Community Voices and coLAB initiatives are play-development workshops that provide professional theatre-making skills to select San Diego communities. This evening is a curated collection of some of the best short scripts developed in these programs. click here