Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, September 28- with Chita Rivera, Brenda Braxton, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 28, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - City Ballet The Podcast launches a new 5-episode season with NYCB alum Silas Farley exploring a work on the All Balanchine program-tune in Mondays throughout the Digital Fall. click here

Watch Me Work - Suzan-Lori Parks is back with a #WatchMeWork at home! Watch Me Work is a performance piece, a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams. The audience is invited to come and watch Suzan-Lori Parks work, share the space, and get some of their own writing work done. During the last 40 minutes of the performance, Parks will answer any questions the online Zoom audience and online social audience might have regarding their own work and their own creative process. click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Jonathan Roxmouth - Jonathan Roxmouth shifts things from a discussion to a practical demonstration of how to make your audience feel something. Prepare 16 bars of your "go to" song and perform it for the class with a track or self-accompaniment. Then receive feedback and see what that does to your performance. An interactive classroom experience where fun and growth is encouraged. If you don't want to perform and just want to observe, that's ok too! All levels and ages welcome! click here

6:30 PM

The Bechdel Group: Those Days are Over by David Hilder - Those Days Are Over concerns the five MacKillop sisters in the immediate wake of their mother's death. They're not exactly close, these five, and as they tussle with each other they're also tussling with the past. Alliances are formed and broken; detente is reached one moment, dissolved the next. Fundamentally the play looks at what it is to be a Gen X woman now. It's a vigorous collage, a deeply felt comedy, a joyous journey into grief. click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 1999. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro Starring Amanda Majeski, Marlis Petersen, Isabel Leonard, Peter Mattei, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by James Levine. From October 18, 2014. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

e2e Treks - Hiking the Divide to Unite - e2e Treks - Hiking the Divide to Unite, a group bringing access and awareness of climate and culture through documentaries, podcasts and showcases of artists and Native communities, is proud to announce a special streaming event benefitting The Actors Fund, "How History, Location and Adversity Inform, Inspire and Influence Theatre" with various cast and creative team members of Broadway's Allegiance. "How History, Location and Adversity Inform, Inspire and Influence Theatre," will be hosted by Mark Montague and Gary Adamsen of e2e Treks and will feature an Allegiance reunion with performers Telly Leung, George Takei, and Ellie Wang, music and lyrics co-author Jay Kuo, co-author and producer Lorenzo Thione, and producer Joey Monda. click here

Stars in the House - Guest Host Brenda Braxton and friends click here

Lincoln Center at Home- Hopper/Welles - In November 1970, two movie mavericks met for an epochal conversation. Stream this entertaining and revealing footage, never before seen in full, as part of NYFF58. click here

