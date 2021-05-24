Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, May 24- Robyn Hurder, Renée Fleming, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 24) in live streaming: Robyn Hurder is Live at the Lortel, Renée Fleming stars in Massenet's Thaïs, Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party is back, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

PARK-E LALEH - By Shayan Lotfi, directed by Mike Donahue, dramaturg: Andy Knight. Amir seeks asylum in the UK after fleeing persecution in his native Iran, but he's haunted by what he's left behind. Now he's attempting to settle in a city full of strangers-looking for anything or anyone that might allow him to finally feel at home. click here

4:00 PM

Empathy Concert! - Hosted by Elliott Masie, with CLO's and Broadway Musical Guestsa?? - These are unique and tough times for our workforce. Join learning and business colleagues from around the world for a one-hour, high-energy video session focused on Empathy for and with the workforce in the Pandemic. This will be an uplifting and positive session, with conversations with Learning Leaders, plus a few special songs from Broadway and music stars. click here

MASTERCLASS: STORY WITH Will Power - Join internationally renowned playwright, performer, lyricist, and educator Will Power (Flow, The Seven, Fetch Clay, Make Man) for an exploration of heightened language-based works that incorporate community, character, and dramatic principles. Will will lead a series of writing exercises for participants on screen as well as for audiences who want to follow along from home. click here

7:00 PM

Live at the Lortel- Robyn Hurder - Robyn Hurder is nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Nini in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It (Jeannie Muldoon), Grease (Marty), Chicago (Roxie u/s), The Wedding Singer (Holly u/s) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Violet). She has appeared in the New York City Center Encores! productions of A Chorus Line (Cassie), The New Yorkers (Lola) and Paint Your Wagon (Cherry). Her touring credits include A Chorus Line (Cassie) and Starlight Express (Pearl). She has appeared regionally in Crazy for You (Polly) at the Drury Lane Theatre and Kiss Me, Kate (Lois Lane) at both Shakespeare Theatre Company and The 5th Avenue Theatre. She is the recipient of Helen Hayes and Emery Battis Awards, as well as a Gregory Award nomination. click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Poetry Electric: BUSTOUT nation - We are takin' it to the next level! Join us in Bustoutville with an Allstar cast of downhome, unlikely, surefire originals and genuine heroes. A Fireball night of DON'T MISS art, performance, poetry, and puppetry! Featuring: Penny Arcade, CA Conrad, Carl Hazlewood, Jose Padua, Jillian Stevens, and Publisher and Editor, Jeffrey Cyphers Wright click here

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS!) click here

Soho Rep Spring Gala - Join us on May 24, 2021, for our spring gala to celebrate Soho Rep and honor the Vilcek Foundation and Foundation President Rick Kinsel. We are very excited to honor the Vilcek Foundation and their president Rick Kinsel because of the extraordinary work they do to raise awareness of immigrant contributions in the United States. Over the past two decades, the foundation has awarded over $5M in prizes and grants that recognize immigrants' contributions to arts, culture and society. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Massenet's Thaïs Starring Renée Fleming, Michael Schade, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Jesús López-Cobos. Production by John Cox. From December 20, 2008. click here

8:00 PM

This American Wife - Double taps, lip syncs, GIFs: To be online is, in many ways, to be a fan. But "fan," derived from "fanaticus" meaning "insanely but divinely inspired," does not begin to describe the obsessive compulsions of the most devoted followers of The Real Housewives. This American Wife is the newest experiment in live internet theater from Fake Friends (Circle Jerk). Chasing their not-so-guilty pleasure, Jakeem, Patrick, and Michael fall down a rabbit hole into a hauntingly glamorous mansion, where they binge on fake lemons, alligator purses, and crocodile tears. Much more than a tribute to the television franchise, this absurd fantasia on national memes blends improvisation and multi-camera cinematography in a site-specific (and self-specific) live stream. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. Guests this week include: Alex Sharpe, Lamont Brown, Loren Smith, and Chester Martin. click here

9:00 PM

MT Trivia Season Finale - It's MT TRIVIA with Christopher and Kevin Metzger-Timson! 3 rounds of musical theatre trivia, 2 Broadway guests, 1 winner! Only on the Broadway-Talk LIVE Network! It's our season finale, and we're going out with a bing, bang, bong! Friends since starring together on the national tour of Kinky Boots, J. Harrison Ghee and Bonnie Milligan have gone on to starring roles on Broadway. J. starred as Lola in the Broadway company of Kinky Boots, and will be seen in Doubtfire on Broadway this fall. In addition to her hilarious performance as Katherine Witherbottom in Search Party on TBS and HBO Max, Bonnie's star turn as Pamela in Head Over Heels earned her Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards nominations! Play along with us at home to help our guests win as they compete in three rounds of musical theatre trivia: "A Simple Choice," "Name That Diva," and "Sing Out, Louise!" Belting and hilarity are sure to ensue! So grab a drink, turn your brain on, and think! It's MT Trivia....with the MTs! click here