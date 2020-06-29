Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, June 29- Ali Ewoldt, Daniel J. Watts and More

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 29, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Brave New World Rep: Hamlet Uncut - Act V click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Zonya Love - Singing is, well, a talent. Telling a story through song is a skill. Allow me to help you dig deeper into the lyrics of a song. I will guide you through acting techniques that will allow you to connect with and personalize the material thereby enhancing your performance. We'll utilize subtext, strategy, and substitution to craft a song that isn't only beautiful to hear, but also compelling to watch. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

7:00 PM

Rules of Comedy by Patricia Cotter - A live online play reading of 'Rules of Comedy' by Patricia Cotter, directed by Jessica Holt. Featuring Jeremy Kahn and Avanthika Srinivasan. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Improvisation | Mark Evans - We'll be learning the basic rules of improv and comedy and using them as a foundation to explore what it means to feel completely comfortable living in the unknown. In this very safe, nurturing, playful class we'll develop skills to help navigate improvised scenes confidently and understand how those tools can also positively affect your day to day life. click here

Immigrant Stories featuring Playwright Celine Song - Premiere Artists: Immigrant Stories, a digital interview series that delves into the unique and vital experiences of immigrant artists in America, launches in June with discussions with three important voices in American theatre. Interviews will be held via video webinars and will be followed by a live Q&A session with all registrants. Celine Song's play Endlings received its world premiere in 2019 at American Repertory Theater, and it had its New York premiere in 2020 at New York Theatre Workshop. The script has been named a finalist for the 2020 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, and it was selected for the 2018 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. Celine was born in South Korea and emigrated to Canada at age 12. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2009: Thoroughly Modern Musicals! Celebrating 70 years of Entertainment. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment Starring Pretty Yende, Stephanie Blythe, Javier Camarena, Maurizio Muraro, and Kathleen Turner, conducted by Enrique Mazzola. From March 2, 2019. click here

THE JAM: LOVE TERRORISTS - Daniel J. Watts (Ike Turner in Tina: The Musical, TBS' The Last O.G., Marvelous Mrs Maisel) and WattsWords Productions will present Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Love Terrorists, a transformative display of music, dance, spoken word, and storytelling click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Andréa Burns with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Donna Lynne Champlin and Gabrielle Ruiz. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Tribute to Balanchine (1983) New York City Ballet A month after the great George Balanchine passed away, New York City Ballet threw this loving tribute to its co-founder, with dances set to Strauss, Tchaikovsky, and Gershwin. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

9:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Skain's Domain: A Conversation with Wynton Marsalis Jazz at Lincoln Center Hear from Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis on how to stay connected, optimistic, and creative during this unprecedented time. click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - Danielle Bowen (Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, 2016), Ali Ewoldt (Martha Jefferson in 1776, 2019; Philia in A Funny Thing...Forum, 2017; Maria in West Side Story, 2013), Stephanie Gibson (Gabrielle in Cinderella, 2019; Inga in Young Frankenstein, 2016; Gertie Cummings in Oklahoma!, 2007) and Elena Shaddow (Marian in The Music Man, 2016; Cinderella in Into the Woods, 2015) give moving tributes to leading ladies of past Muny seasons, including Ethel Merman, Shirley Jones and Bernadette Peters. click here

