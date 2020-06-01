Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, June 1- with Kelli O'Hara, Leslie Uggams and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 1, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Disney on Broadway LIVE! - Join Mason Reeves who plays Kristoff in the North American Tour of Frozen and celebrate the class of 2020 in an episode dedicated to transitioning from school to the stage. Special guest McKenzie Kurtz (Frozen Broadway). click here

Broadway Weekends at Home - Acting Through Song with Josh Lamon. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

NYTW Masterclass: Will Davis - Objects and the Songs They Sing - Join director/choreographer Will Davis (India Pale Ale, Bobbie Clearly, Men on Boats) for a masterclass in physical composition using tabletop objects. Follow along at home using three objects that have no writing on them, and a clear tabletop or desk space. click here

The Seth Concert Series - Rerun - Featuring Kelli O'Hara. The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Rising Star Honors. Sadly, the Rising Star Awards will not go on this year, but to acknowledge the passion the students have for musical theater, Paper Mill will present a virtual celebration of the 2020 participating schools with Rising Star Honors presented by the Investors Foundation! It will be an exciting montage of school video submissions of the shows that happened, or didn't happen, sharing highlights of their performances or rehearsals. "Rising Stars Honors" presented by the Investors Foundation will show on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 7PM on Paper Mill Playhouse's Facebook page as a Premiere video. Joining us is our special host, Rising Star winner, Broadway performer and Olivier nominee, Jared Gertner, along with Rising Star Alumni from across the nation! click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Virtual Workshop Performance Celebration: School of American Ballet. Outstanding highlights of SAB's annual Workshop Performances, with commentary from the school's leaders, faculty, and distinguished alumni Justin Peck and Maria Kowroski. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home - Beginner Ballet with Ashley Andrews. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Angel Blue click here

7:30 PM

Roger Rees Awards- The Broadway Education Alliance ("BEA") will present the 10th annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance, a celebration of high school musical programs. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bellini's I Puritani: Starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea, conducted by Patrick Summers. From January 6, 2007. click here

8:00 PM

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with John Cariani! click here

Muny Cast Party - We have gathered cast members from past Muny shows to reunite and reminisce for a "Muny Cast Party"! Hosted LIVE on Facebook by Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. click here

Stars in the House - Guest Host Andréa Burns & Friends click here

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey - In honor of Pride Month, 92Y in association with Daryl Roth and Darren Bagert, presents a limited online release of the 2016 performance, available now through June 30, 2020. click here

