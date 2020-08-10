Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, August 10- with BD Wong, Liz Callaway and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 10, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Manual Cinema's 10th Anniversary Retrospectacular - Manual Cinema's 10th Anniversary Retrospectacular! is a month-long virtual birthday party featuring four of the company's most seminal shows from the past 10 years on multi-camera, high-definition video, streaming for FREE July 27-August 23. The streams come with a suggested donation to Manual Cinema to compensate for lost touring income due to Covid-19. In addition, each week, Manual Cinema will host live, online, virtual talkbacks reuniting each production's creators, collaborators and fans. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Liz Callaway - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Philippa Stefani - Anyone can sing a song, it's what makes people listen, that is key. Understanding the text, the story, the role in which you play, transforms a song, into a performance. This, and only this is what makes an audience invest in you for the entire ride. You can find me on Twitter @PhilippaStefani. click here

6:00 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Virtaul Reading of "Cock" by Mike Bartlett- LIVE - This is a live reading of "Cock" by Mike Bartlett. Starring Michael Hsu Rosen, Charnette Batey, Nick Rashad Burrough and Ron Bohmer! The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning youth. All actors are performing with permission from AEA. click here

7:00 PM

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Songwriting - Lyrics | John Gardner - Have you always wanted to write your own songs? Or maybe you're already a songwriter who is looking to build your skills? This is the class for you. Join acclaimed singer-songwriter and recording artist John Gardner in part 1 of this 4 part series, where you will learn the fundamentals of writing lyrics, the different approaches to telling a story, and how to explore themes in fun, authentic, and unique ways. Whether you play an instrument or not, everyone is welcome! click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2004: Everything Old is New Again. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

Play-PerView: Dutchman featuring Dulé Hill and Jennifer Mudge - Directed by Robert Barry Fleming (Executive Artistic Director, Actors Theatre of Louisville). A lascivious blonde tries every way she knows to pick up and seduce a black youth in a subway car. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Manon Lescaut Starring Karita Mattila, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by James Levine. From February 16, 2008. click here

IS IT SUPPOSED TO LAST? - Is it ok...if we just sit in the room by ourselves??????? no.. Ok. Then...let's...at least decorate. In this meditation on when the fun gets spoiled and the nurturing gets toxic, two actors will wrap themselves in streamers and ask "What happens when we can't take care of you?" click here

8:00 PM

Songs from an Unmade Bed - Tony Award winner BD Wong and videographer Richert Schnorr are re-conceiving the theatrical song cycle Songs from an Unmade Bed as a collection of music videos, reflecting life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Songs from an Unmade Bed explores the inner musings and romantic life of a gay man living in New York City and was created by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning lyricist and librettist Mark Campbell with 18 composers: Debra Barsha, Mark Bennett, Peter Foley, Jenny Giering, Peter Golub, Jake Heggie, Stephen Hoffman, Lance Horne, Gihieh Lee, Steven Lutvak, Steve Marzullo, Brendan Milburn, Chris Miller, Greg Pliska, Duncan Sheik, Kim D. Sherman, Jeffrey Stock and Joseph Thalken. click here

Stars in the House - Andréa Mondays! Guest Host Andréa Burns welcomes Tony, Grammy & Emmy Award winning Music Director and Orchestrator, Alex Lacamoire! click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

9:00 PM

Mondays in the Club - A weekly party around a piano. Curated chaos. A spontaneous cabaret. With Lance Horne behind the piano and a roster of co-hosts, surprise guests, and whoever is there that night, you never know what it could turn into. Anything can happen on a Monday! click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - An online variety show with Muny friends and family from around the world. click here

10:00 PM

Two Friends, a Toothbrush, and a Sense of Urgency | Free Play Reading - Two Friends, a Toothbrush, and a Sense of Urgency by Cleavon Smith. A free live play reading presented by San Francisco Playhouse. Registration is required. click here

