Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, April 5- with Mandy Gonzalez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 5, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

1:00 PM

Maurice Steger & Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Live from Festhalle of the City of Viersen in Germany - Bringing an unparalleled live music experience to your home, they shoot with 5-8 cameras and have the top Film producer, Bernhard Fleischer, who has produced broadcasts for PBS of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and LA Philharmonic, cutting and editing the stream in real time while a top sound engineer live cuts the mix. click here

3:00 PM

Old Globe- Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

7:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

Live at the Lortel- Ryan J. Haddad - Ryan J. Haddad is an actor, playwright, and autobiographical performer based in New York. His acclaimed solo play Hi, Are You Single? was presented in The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival and continues to tour the country. Other New York credits include My Straighties (Ars Nova/ANT Fest), Noor and Hadi Go to Hogwarts (Theater Breaking Through Barriers), and the cabaret, Falling for Make Believe (Joe's Pub/Under the Radar). Regional theatre: The Maids, Lucy Thurber's Orpheus in the Berkshires (Williamstown Theatre Festival), and Hi, Are You Single? (Guthrie Theater, Cleveland PlayHouse, Williamstown Theatre Festival). He has a recurring role on the Netflix series The Politician. Haddad is a recipient of IAMA Theatre Company's Shonda Rhimes Unsung Voices Playwriting Commission and Rising Phoenix Repertory's Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award. click here

Poetic Reflections: Identity - A Film Installation from The Adrian Brinkerhoff Poetry Foundation. Identity explores poetry as a reflection of the writer's identity through seven films of contemporary poets in meaningful locations in Ireland, New York and London. From Martina Evans's "I want to be like Frank O'Hara" to Mahogany L. Browne's "Black Girl Magic," the poems in Identity are poetical explorations of each poet's sense of self. Featuring: Martina Evans reading "I want to be like Frank O'Hara", Sasha Terfous reading "Identity.", Mahogany L. Browne reading "Black Girl Magic", Sofia Oxenham reading "Names" by Mary Jean Chan, Tyehimba Jess reading "Blind Boone's Blessings", Evgeny Shtorn reading "From the Confinement", Kayssie K reading "My Sister as a Body" click here

Mandy Gonzalez + Lin-Manuel Miranda: Fearless - Join Mandy Gonzalez as she presents her newest book Fearless. Joining Mandy in conversation is award-winning songwriter, actor and director Lin-Manuel Miranda. Better Nate than Ever meets Love Sugar Magic in this spooky middle grade novel from Hamilton and Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez about a group of young thespians who must face the ghost haunting their theater. The Ethel Merman Theater is cursed. No one is sure how or why, but the evidence speaks for itself. Show after show has flopped and the theater is about to close. Enter twelve-year-old Monica Garcia, who has been cast to star in a Broadway musical revival of The Goonies, the theater's last chance to produce a hit before it shutters its doors for good. The kids in the cast each have their own reasons for wanting to make the show a success, and all eyes in the theater world are on them. Will this show finally break the curse of the Ethel? The kids aren't quite sure if the curse is even real, but when their first performance doesn't quite go as planned, it certainly feels that way. Then they realize the ghost light--the light that is always kept on at every theater in order to appease the ghosts--wasn't lit! When the kids rush to flick the switch back on, they find themselves locked in the theater--but that's the least of their problems when the ghost of the Ethel makes her debut appearance! Can the cast overcome their fears and reverse the ghost's curse before opening night so they can save the show--and their dreams? click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gounod's Faust Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Des McAnuff. From December 10, 2011. click here

EXPLORING FALSTAFF WITH JAY O. SANDERS - Celebrated stage and screen actor JAY O. SANDERS will join host NATHAN WINKELSTEIN, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on one of Shakespeare's most iconic characters. Appearing in the Henry IVs and The Merry Wives of Windsor-and also eulogized in Henry V, Falstaff is a unique study. Sanders will read passages from the plays and discuss his approach to character development. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here