Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, September 4- with Jeremy Pope, Lea Salonga, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 4, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Jeremy Pope! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Legally Blonde Workshop | Liam Doyle - Come sweat it out with Liam Doyle! He'll start off with a warm up and then take you through a routine inspired by Legally Blonde, where he played Warner! Today, we're dancing to the Finale, Find My Way. click here

2:30 PM

Three Kings - When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion. By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships. The world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, has been created especially for Old Vic: IN CAMERA. This scratch performance will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Special guests Debbie Gravitte and Alex Getlin click here

7:00 PM

Bristol Riverside Theater: Broadway Summer Spectacular - Broadway Summer Spectacular is back! Once again, we'll bring Broadway to Bristol in one sensational concert. It'll be an evening packed with Broadway's best from composers like Stephen Sondheim, Richard Rodgers, and George Gershwin. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Members of the company's young artists program celebrate Golden Age musicals like Show Boat, My Fair Lady and Kismet. click here

7:30 PM

Barrington Stage Company presents: Eleanor - A virtual reading of Eleanor, a new play about Eleanor Roosevelt, by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain (Off-Broadway and BSC's Freud's Last Session) and starring Tony Award winner Harriet Harris (BSC's The Royal Family of Broadway, Sweeney Todd; Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella). Eleanor brings to life Eleanor Roosevelt, the most influential First Lady the world has ever seen. From her "Ugly Duckling" upbringing to her unorthodox marriage to Franklin, Eleanor puts her controversial life, loves and passions on the stage. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess Starring Angel Blue, Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Eric Owens, Alfred Walker, and Donovan Singletary, conducted by David Robertson. From February 1, 2020. click here

8:00 PM

Joe's Pub Live - Black Music has always played a role in American protest, hope, and resilience. In this four part series, curator and host Michael Mwenso leads us on a journey of meaningful songs from the Black roots expression that speak to the ultimate human expression that has propelled change, continues to advance our nation's consciousness, and will serve as the guiding force towards healing. Mwenso and the Shakes are a unique troupe of global artists who present music that merges the highest form of entertainment and artistry while commanding a formidable timeline of jazz and blues expression through African and Afro American music. Immigrating from Sierra Leone, London, South Africa, Greenwich Village, Madagascar, France, Jamaica, and Hawaii the Shakes all now call Harlem their home. Taking from the stylings of Fats Waller, Muddy Waters, James Brown and many other American musical legends - Mwenso leads an electrifying show the New York Times calls "intense, prowling, and ebullient." click here

Stars in the House - A Flower Drum Song reunion with David Henry Hwang, Alvin Ing, Baayork Lee, Jose Llana and Lea Salonga! click here

9:00 PM

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

