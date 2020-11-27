Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, November 27- with Sierra Boggess, Lea Salonga, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 27, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Joe's Pub Live- Isaac Oliver: Where Can I Go - Isaac Oliver is an award-winning playwright, author, and performer. His debut collection of essays, Intimacy Idiot, was named one of NPR's Best Books of 2015, and has been released in hardcover, paperback, e-book, and audiobook. He is a frequent contributor to The New York Times, and writes for HBO's "High Maintenance" and Netflix's "GLOW." click here

Closer Than Ever - Closer Than Ever is a nonstop musical exploration of everyday struggles in the "modern world". Topics ranging from unrequited adoration... to aging... to Muzak are tackled with resounding sincerity and precisely placed hilarity. Each song is a unique story told by a new character, taking audiences into the minds of the individuals facing these completely relatable challenges. Streaming On Demand November 27 - December 31 click here

1:00 PM

The King's Singers - British Grammy-award winning acapella group, The King's Singers continue their Idagio's Global Concert series this month with Out of Darkness, a program focusing on the importance of music as a tool to support people through times of trouble and isolation click here

2:00 PM

Ornamentation Workshop with Ms. Ashley (Rerun) - Practice adding vocal ornamentations to melodies to make your voice shine! click here

4:00 PM

Jeremy Schonfeld - Brooklyn to Beacon - Jeremy Schonfeld will be performing a few tracks off of his soon to be released album, 'Brooklyn to Beacon'! The new 'What Are You Doing Next Year?' music video will premiere immediately after click here

5:00 PM

BPN Live: Shake Shack Special featuring Executive Chef John Karangis & Mean Girl's Kate Rockwell - Join Shake Shack's Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Innovation, John Karangis, and Broadway Mean Girls' Kate Rockwell as they cook a Crispy Chick'n Shack and pair it with both a Crunchy Koginut Concrete and a wine of Rockwell's expert choosing. click here

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Special guest TBA click here

7:00 PM

Showstopper Virtual Play Series - Join New Repertory Theatre from your favorite device for our new Showstopper Virtual Play Series! Featuring the world premieres from two phenomenal female playwrights of color, this series gives you two live performances for just $30. From the comfort of your home and with optional audience participation, the Showstopper Virtual Play Series is live theatre at its pandemic best. "A Very Herrera Holiday" by Alexis Scheer Directed by Sarah Shin Lifestyle blogger Emma Herrera is live on Zoom to walk you through her favorite seasonal drinks and crafts, and perhaps let some relationship frustrations slip-after all, who isn't looking for a little space from their spouse these days? But there's a lot of rum in that coquito, and something's weird about the homemade wrapping paper... A Very Herrera Holiday is a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun. "[keyp-ing]" by Miranda Austen ADEkoje Directed by Dawn M. Simmons Monica Jenae is a freelance commercial producer. In a moment of intense frustration, she does an Instagram live hoping her baby will stay asleep as she waits for her black, male film crew to return from a COVID rapid testing site in the suburbs. As she bleeds her story out and the internet's comments pour in, the gnarled, twisted strands of racism, privilege and inequity in the noose of the global pandemic tighten, giving her followers a front row seat to the suffocating effects of white supremacy. click here

The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical - The Radium Girls: A Jaw-Dropping New Musical is a female-driven, horror-laced dark comedy inspired by the stories and spirits of the incredible young women who worked the factory line at the U.S. Radium Corporation in the 1920s. It's a thrilling, chilling tale of three best friends Olive, Helen, and Frances who discover the evil lurking under the glittering surface of the radium craze and ultimately give the patriarchy a taste of its own poison. With queer themes, and a roaring contemporary twenties score, this piece is guaranteed to thrill and delight. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor Starring Natalie Dessay, Joseph Calleja, Ludovic Tézier, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Patrick Summers. From March 19, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Sierra Boggess, Lilli Cooper, Darius de Haas, Andy Karl, Jose Llana, Jesse Mueller, Orfeh, Paige Price, Kate Rockwell, Doug Sills and Will Swenson, performing from their homes along with their pets, to benefit the Humane Society of New York click here

Florida Georgia Line's May We All - MAY WE ALL is a story of disappearing small-town America as seen through the hopeful eyes of its youth. Jenna Coates, a fledgling country singer, reluctantly comes home after a rough start in Nashville, ultimately to discover that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams. The musical celebrates small town America and features the music of such diverse country greats as Tim McGraw, Sara Evans, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Brooks and Dunn, Shania Twain, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, John Denver, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, The Chicks, Old Dominion, Jessica Andrews, and LoCash, among others. Two original songs that were co-written by Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of FGL are also featured in the score, which will debut exclusively in this show. The musical is being presented for the first time ever here in Memphis, with the producers looking to subsequently bring the show to Nashville and then tour North America. A feature film adaptation is also in development by Kelley's CuzBro and Lively McCabe. Streaming and in-person tickets go on sale Monday October 5th, 2020. Performances will run Thursday - Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. Special ticket pricing for the opening weekend is $27. For tickets both in person or streaming tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656. Announcing the Cast Jenna - Jenna Bagatti Liz - Cassie Thompson Joe - Donald Sutton Dustin - Prentiss Mouton Mayor - Samantha Miller Crystal - Lorraine Cotten Harley - Michael Detroit Kylie - Katy Cotten Rosemary - Annie Freres RuAnn - Brooke Papritz Shelby/Ensemble - Alexis Grace Young Jenna/Ensemble - Patsy Detroit Ensemble - Haley Wilson, Jake McCutcheon Directed by Shelley Butler Music Directed - Nathan McHenry Choreographer - Courtney Oliver Stage Manager - Morgan Corlew-Strauss Lighting Designer - Justin Gibson Scenic Designer - Lauren Helpern Costume Designer - Lindsay Schmeling Sound Designer - Jason Eschhofen Production Manager/Technical Director - Phillip Hughen click here

Resounding's Treasure Island - Yo-ho-ho and a bottle of rum! We'll be celebrating Black Friday with the black flag of the Jolly Roger as we set sail for Treasure Island. Come aboard the sailing ship Hispaniola with young Jim Hawkins as he and the crew seek the lost treasure of Captain Flint with only a scrawled map to guide them. But beware, for there's mutiny aboard as well, with the cunning and roguish Long John Silver ready to kill all who stand between him and the buried booty on the isle. Prepare to immerse yourself with the crashing roar of the high seas, the roar of cannon fire, swashbuckling and derring-do as only Resounding can deliver. Starring: Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis, Victoria Huston-Elem, Lance Roberts, Kurt Uy, Rolanda Watts and Stuart Williams. click here

9:00 PM

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

Great Performances presents Lea Salonga in Concert - As part of its fourth annual "Broadway's Best" lineup, Great Performances shines a spotlight on Tony Award winner Lea Salonga with the world premiere of Lea Salonga in Concert premiering Friday, November 27 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS Video app. Captured in peak performance from the Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Salonga performs the beloved songs she made famous throughout her Broadway career as well as her signature songs from the animated movie blockbusters, "Aladdin" and "Mulan." click here

10:00 PM

Melbourne Fringe presents #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

