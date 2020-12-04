Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, December 4 with Michael James Scott, Isaac Mizrahi and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 4, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:00 AM

Inspector Pulse@Home: Inspector Pulse Takes a Rest! - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: The world's greatest and only Private Ear, is on the case again! Join Inspector Pulse as he investigates silence in music. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Michael James Scott click here

2:00 PM

Sarah Cahill performs Piano Break recital presented by the Ross McKee Foundation - Sarah Cahill, called a "a sterling pianist and an intrepid illuminator of the classical avant-garde" by the New York Times, performs a recital featuring the world premiere of Regina Harris Baiocchi's Piano Poems, inspired by poetry by Gwendolyn Brooks and Richard Wright; along with George Lewis' Endless Shout, Mary Watkins' Summer Days, and Aida Shirazi's Albumblatt. The Ross McKee Foundation presents Sarah Cahill via YouTube livestream, and is free for viewers. The Piano Break concert series supports Bay Area pianists who have lost performance opportunities due to COVID-19 on Fridays at 5:00 p.m PT. click here

2:30 PM

IN CAMERA: PLAYBACK - THREE KINGS - When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion. By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships. The world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, has been created especially for OLD VIC: IN CAMERA. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Special guest TBA click here

6:00 PM

Cynthia Raim, piano & David Allen Wehr, piano - PCMS favorite Cynthia Raim is joined by her longtime piano partner, David Allen Wehr, for a rarely-heard, two-piano, four-hands, all-Rachmaninov program. Lauding the duo's recording of the Suites for Two Pianos, a Pianoforte critic raved: "Here are two fine artists who sound as if they might have stepped right out of a Russian academy. They allow the composer's melodies and phrases a natural shape without ever imposing technique on them, with a great feeling of contrast, light and shade." This concert will be live-streamed for all to enjoy on a pay-what-you-wish basis. Rachmaninov: Suite No. 1 for Two Pianos, Op. 5, Fantaisie tableaux Rachmaninov: Duets, Op. 11 [Sel.] Rachmaninov: Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos, Op. 17 click here

The Ars Nova Forever Telethon - Join us for this epic livestream running nonstop for 24 hours. Featuring more than 100 artists, the ars nova forever telethon is raising funds to support our artistic programs throughout this unconventional season. click here

A Holiday Concert with Alfreda Burke & Rodrick Dixon - Filmed at Roosevelt University's stunning Ganz Hall, this intimate 60-minute virtual performance features Soprano Burke and Tenor Dixon performing their favorite Christmas carols, Hanukkah songs, spirituals, and holiday standards. Burke and Dixon have starred in the Auditorium Theatre's annual production of "Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah" since the show began 16 years ago. Their combined careers include starring in the acclaimed PBS Special, "Hallelujah Broadway", as well as performances all over the world in China, Italy, Prague, London, Canada, and Australia. In the United States, they have performed at Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia Festival, Lincoln Center, and of course, the historic Auditorium Theatre. click here

7:00 PM

Showstopper Virtual Play Series - Join New Repertory Theatre from your favorite device for our new Showstopper Virtual Play Series! Featuring the world premieres from two phenomenal female playwrights of color, this series gives you two live performances for just $30. From the comfort of your home and with optional audience participation, the Showstopper Virtual Play Series is live theatre at its pandemic best. "A Very Herrera Holiday" by Alexis Scheer Directed by Sarah Shin Lifestyle blogger Emma Herrera is live on Zoom to walk you through her favorite seasonal drinks and crafts, and perhaps let some relationship frustrations slip-after all, who isn't looking for a little space from their spouse these days? But there's a lot of rum in that coquito, and something's weird about the homemade wrapping paper... A Very Herrera Holiday is a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun. "[keyp-ing]" by Miranda Austen ADEkoje Directed by Dawn M. Simmons Monica Jenae is a freelance commercial producer. In a moment of intense frustration, she does an Instagram live hoping her baby will stay asleep as she waits for her black, male film crew to return from a COVID rapid testing site in the suburbs. As she bleeds her story out and the internet's comments pour in, the gnarled, twisted strands of racism, privilege and inequity in the noose of the global pandemic tighten, giving her followers a front row seat to the suffocating effects of white supremacy. click here

In the Open - At an elite high school for high achievers, an incident happens, an escalation of violence, something that never ever happens there. We see some of the lead up to it, as well as some of the fallout, and we see different entry points and accountings of the same incident, making us wonder if one truth matters more, or if the truth underneath it all - that such a thing could happen here - is possibly more disturbing than the incident itself. click here

Hurt Village by Katori Hall - It's the end of a long summer in Hurt Village, a housing project in Memphis, Tennessee. A government Hope Grant means relocation for many of the project's residents, including Cookie, a thirteen-year-old aspiring rapper, along with her mother, Crank, and great-grandmother, Big Mama. As the family prepares to move, Cookie's father, Buggy, unexpectedly returns from a tour of duty in Iraq. Ravaged by the war, Buggy struggles to find a position in his disintegrating community, along with a place in his daughter's wounded heart. click here

7:30 PM

Holiday at the Hope's: A Christmas Mixtape - A musical treat just in time for the holidays! This radio celebration overflows with an abundance of good cheer for the entire family. Inspired by their real-life experience as first-time homebuyers, Stages fan favorites Ben Hope and Katie Barton Hope (Ring of Fire, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) are celebrating the holidays in their signature style, sharing their favorite holiday songs and stories about their families' traditions. Embrace the joy of winter (even in Texas!) and the hopeful spirit of the season with this world premiere radio play that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. click here

Holiday - We're celebrating the season with a talented cast of performers from around the world for a show reminiscent of the 1950s Christmas specials with Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, and other singing greats. From a home base that once belonged to Bing Crosby, Holiday "In" is putting a new twist on classic holiday tunes from Broadway, Hollywood, and the jazz worlds and shout-outs from music insiders, including Frank Dilella, Emmy-Award winning host of On Stage on Spectrum News NY1, and Kathryn Crosby, wife of the late Bing Crosby. Proceeds from the evening go to support arts organizations Jazz At The Ballroom and the Actors Fund. click here

Live From Skylight Run - Legendary Broadway stars Carole Demas and Sarah Rice will be taking center stage on Friday, December 4, at 7:30 PM to perform a variety of their favorite songs, when the series "Live From Skylight Run" streams its third concert from Westchester, New York to its growing global audience. With a role in common, having both played the female lead, Luisa, in the original (long-running) production of The Fantasticks, these ladies kicked off a lifetime friendship with one another and with Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, the creators of the musical. Holding the record for the longest American theatrical run, The Fantasticks is a gem of the American musical theatre and the ladies plan to perform such timeless classics as "Try to Remember" and "Scarborough Fair." As this endearing connection continues, Rice and Demas plan on taking the audience on an energetic, nostalgic, and emotional cabaret ride that will surely bring the viewer's Friday night at home to new musical heights. Rice shares, "We are so excited to be performing together again! We intend to have a blast, as we always do when you put us both in front of a live microphone with a kick-ass musical director and sound engineer!" Skylight Run's award-winning owner and sound engineer Stuart J. Allyn will be steering the audio with Ian Herman (Broadway credits include "Jelly's Last Jam", "The Who's Tommy", "Song And Dance", "Swing", and "Laughing Room Only" with Jackie Mason) on piano and serving as musical director. Rice and Demas will also perform songs from their tribute to the music of Jones and Schmidt "Thank You for Your Love" which won them a prestigious Bistro Award in 2018. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bizet's Carmen Starring Barbara Frittoli, Elīna Garanča, Roberto Alagna, and Teddy Tahu Rhodes, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From January 16, 2010. click here

8:00 PM

ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE - Isaac Mizrahi presents a special concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows, each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer. Since 2017, Isaac Mizrahi has had an annual residence at Café Carlyle, winning praise from the New York Times who coined him "...a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy." Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted seven seasons of The Isaac Mizrahi Show, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. Mizrahi has directed several theatrical productions including A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the annual presentation of Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. He has performed at Café Carlyle, Joe's Pub and The McCarter Theatre, to name a few of many venues. Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019. click here

Stars in the House - New Works Virtual Festival with Marc Kudisch, Miguel Cervantes, Shuler Hensley, Michael Leon-Wooley, Brenda Braxton, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ted Louis Levy, Glenn Morshower, Megan Cavanagh, Joely Fisher, Marsha Mason, Adam Jacobs, John Rubinstein, Judy Kuhn, Liz Larsen, Stuart Pankin, George Wendt, Vincent Rodriguez III, Bruce Vilanch, Leigh Ann Larkin, Carmen Cusack click here

OUT OF THE BOX FOLLIES - Out of the Box Theatre Company members strut their stuff in a cabaret format. Lesser-known songs by composers from the Gershwins to Jerry Herman intersperse with poems, comedy skits, and excerpts from plays such as "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Audiences of the Out of the Box Theatre Company have long enjoyed classic plays with contemporary relevance mounted by seasoned actors and directors. Streaming this year will expand the fulfillment of the company's long-standing mission of offering high-quality theater to low-income and disabled members of the community. Tickets are $20 and up. click here

Readymade Cabaret 2.0 - The New York Times says This is Not a Theatre Company's interactive online performance Readymade Cabaret 2.0 is "fun," and Round The World Stage says it is "pure, silly fun." Of course NYX also notes that, "with nods to Duchamp and Dada, this interactive production raises questions about fate," chance, free will, and "narrative conventions. RTWS notes: "You don't have to think too much about it-or you can if you choose to. That's the beauty of Dada-you have the freedom to make of it what you want." In Readymade Cabaret 2.0, both the play's scenes themselves and the order in which they are performed are determined by the audience's roll of the dice. Each performance has over a million possible outcomes. Based on Marcel Duchamp's notions of readymade art and the philosophies of Dada as practiced by Tristan Tzara, Readymade Cabaret 2.0 speaks to the current COVID moment by asking whether our lives are determined by chance, fate, or free will. Character-based scenes are interspersed with computer-generated Dada poetry, computer-generated art, audience-created aleatory music, and Chance Dances created by audience prompts typed into the chat. Celebrate the beauty of chance encounters in a play where you make the meaning! click here

STARDUST: A New Operatic Music Video - Brooklyn-based composer Felix Jarrar and London-based writer B.L. Foxley join forces to create a new kind of musical storytelling. Stardust explores the labyrinth of personal and racial identity, the perils of self-criticism, and the power of self-actualization in a dynamic, multi-layered music video production inspired by the worlds of Greek mythology, contemporary art, and fantasy. Each performance is followed by a live post-show discussion featuring a Special Guest Moderator of color in conversation with members of the creative team. 10% of all ticket sales donated to racial justice organizations and LGTBQIA+ youth organizations. click here

9:00 PM

The Space: John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday - John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday fires up the season with classic, nostalgic rock, Motown and doo-wop, with a dollop of holiday favorites. With music director Tommy Faragher on piano, John Lloyd Young will sing Roy Orbison, Smokey Robinson, Little Anthony, some Jersey Boys and a good dose of holiday classics. After the concert, gather around the digital fireplace for a VIP holiday party with bonus songs, a Q&A with questions submitted by audience members in advance, surprise onstage gift exchanges between Tommy and John, and plenty of virtual eggnog and memories. click here

RIGHT NOW: DECEMBER - RIGHT NOW: DECEMBER, the second installment in The Best of SoHo Benefit Streaming Series, is the latest funny, ridiculous, and heartfelt chapter in Dockery's ongoing performance piece about the bizarre new reality of 2020, and his own personal space within it. Performed to an empty room at the historic SoHo Playhouse, the show unpacks the human drive to create art - even when no one's actually watching. In this ever-expanding age of social distancing, RIGHT NOW: DECEMBER is as much a record of the performer's mental state as it is a reckoning of our collective emotional well being. Will the communal experience of theater save us, even virtually? We'll try: right here, right now. click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

