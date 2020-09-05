Virtual Theatre This Weekend: September 5-7- with Karen Olivo, A Nick Cordero Tribute, and More

What's streaming this holiday weekend? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, September 5-7, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique | Sejal Keshwala - This class will focus on improving various technical skills to suit your individual voice. From navigating your break and breath control, to vocal quality placement and nourishing your own tone, we will work towards finding the techniques that apply to the individual. click here

10:30 AM

Three Kings - When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion. By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships. The world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, has been created especially for Old Vic: IN CAMERA. This scratch performance will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. IMPORTANT INFO: Beginners / Open. No tap shoes are necessary to participate! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner+ Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is an extension of the Beginners class. Upon completing the Beginner course (four lessons), students graduate to Beginner+, where we build on the basic language and steps learned and began to form combinations in the style of musical theater tap. click here

2:30 PM

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap Choreography | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. Class will begin by going straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. Learn musical theatre tap choreography from your favorite musicals, and choreography inspired by the MGM Golden Era of Movie Musicals! click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Ballet | Lyrica Woodruff - This class is for anyone who has mastered the basics and is ready to take their ballet technique to the next stage! Class recommendation level is for intermediate and above. click here

7:30 PM

Barrington Stage Company presents: Eleanor - A virtual reading of Eleanor, a new play about Eleanor Roosevelt, by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain (Off-Broadway and BSC's Freud's Last Session) and starring Tony Award winner Harriet Harris (BSC's The Royal Family of Broadway, Sweeney Todd; Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella). Eleanor brings to life Eleanor Roosevelt, the most influential First Lady the world has ever seen. From her "Ugly Duckling" upbringing to her unorthodox marriage to Franklin, Eleanor puts her controversial life, loves and passions on the stage. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess Starring Angel Blue, Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Eric Owens, Alfred Walker, and Donovan Singletary, conducted by David Robertson. From February 1, 2020. click here

Sunday, September 6

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-American Idiot Workshop | Gabrielle McClinton - I am stoked to be revisiting one of my favorite musicals of all time, Green Day's American Idiot. This is no small feat. The complex, athletic, brilliant choreography of Steven Hoggett will leave you drenched and fulfilled. This week I'll be teaching a section from "Letterbomb". This is the anthem for bad ass womxn! Get those shoulders warmed up! Rage & Love. click here

11:30 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique: Composer Series - Rodgers & Hammerstein | Emma Kingston - Focusing on a different composer every week. Bring along your favourite song from this week's composer to work on. I try and work with as many people who want to sing as possible. Expand your knowledge and repertoire of composers & songs! You're also welcome to audit. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Bristol Riverside Theater: Broadway Summer Spectacular - Broadway Summer Spectacular is back! Once again, we'll bring Broadway to Bristol in one sensational concert. It'll be an evening packed with Broadway's best from composers like Stephen Sondheim, Richard Rodgers, and George Gershwin. click here

4:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Matilda Workshop | Brandon Stonestreet - Calling all Maggots!! Are you feeling a little bit naughty? Then it's time for you to learn a routine inspired by Matilda to Revolting Children! click here

7:00 PM

Nick Cordero Memorial Tribute - Broadway On Demand, the new theater-focused streaming platform, will exclusively stream a celebratory memorial tribute honoring Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who recently passed away from COVID-19 complications. This special tribute and celebration of Nick's life and career on stage will feature appearances by former castmates from productions including A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages and Waitress. As Nick's family and friends come together to celebrate his life, the tribute event will include photographs, videos, memories and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with, and shared his talent with, as well as special performances by those with whom he shared the stage. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Thomas Adès's The Tempest Starring Audrey Luna, Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, Alek Shrader, Alan Oke, William Burden, Toby Spence, and Simon Keenlyside, conducted by Thomas Adès. From November 10, 2012. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Karen Olivo - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Monday, September 7

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Karen Olivo - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2000. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Massenet's Manon Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Paulo Szot, and David Pittsinger, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From April 7, 2012. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

11:59 PM

Broadway Bares Stripathon - Support your favorite Broadway Bares performer or crew member and help make a difference in the lives of people living with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. You can provide lifesaving medication, nutritious meals, health care, emergency financial assistance and more by making a donation in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. click here

