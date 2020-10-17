Virtual Theatre This Weekend: October 17-18- Divas for Democracy, American Utopia and More!

What's streaming this weekend? We've got the scoop!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 17-18, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, October 17

11:30 AM

Show Up, Kids! Interactive Family Comedy - Peter Michael Marino received acclaim for pioneering online live shows at the top of the pandemic, and continues the run of his wildly popular "Show Up, Kids!" with performances playing on Saturdays, October 10-31. Kids from all over the world will feel like they're a part of this groundbreaking interactive live event as they hear their names, offer story suggestions, and are called on to help Pete put on a real live show from his NYC apartment. This interactive, semi-improvised, family show for kids 3-10 years old puts a comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction doesn't show up, Pete enlists the help of the kids to help create a story by providing prompts and controlling everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 50-minute laughfest. click here

3:00 PM

Give Me Your Hand - In this special engagement, two of Ireland's finest actors, Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London's National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum's masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting's subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan. Irish Repertory Theatre is proud to present a virtual reimagining of this beloved production. Give Me Your Hand premiered in London in 2010 and received its American Premiere in 2012 in Irish Rep's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. Reservations are free but required to access this digital event. A donation of $25 per viewer is suggested for those who can afford to give. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a virtual guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, NOW - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade is available for streaming every day through October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Roberto Devereux Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Elīna Garanča, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecień, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From April 16, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Meet the 2020 Tony nominees- Part 2. click here

AMERICAN UTOPIA on HBO Max - The filmed version of the critically acclaimed Broadway show, DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA is directed by Academy Award® and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, this transformative musical experience will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. American Utopia was filmed during its Broadway run at New York's Hudson Theatre, where it received much critical fanfare and played to sold out houses during its late 2019 to early 2020 run. Featuring David Byrne (former Talking Heads frontman) and an ensemble of Eleven musicians from around the globe, the show invites audiences into a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution, and social justice are paramount. The HBO special was the Opening Night Presentation for the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received tremendous critical acclaim. click here

Give Me Your Hand - In this special engagement, two of Ireland's finest actors, Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London's National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum's masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting's subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan. Irish Repertory Theatre is proud to present a virtual reimagining of this beloved production. Give Me Your Hand premiered in London in 2010 and received its American Premiere in 2012 in Irish Rep's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. Reservations are free but required to access this digital event. A donation of $25 per viewer is suggested for those who can afford to give. click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

Sunday, October 18

12:00 PM

Joe's Pub Live - Justin Sayre is a writer and performer who Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." Sayre has been a fixture of the downtown scene in New York, first with their long-running monthly show, The Meeting of the International Order of Sodomites, Bistro Award-winning and two MAC nominations, and with new shows at Joe's Pub like "Peaches, Eggplants, and Tears" and "The gAyBC's," a five-part show which will be released in book form by Chronicle Books later this year. As a playwright, Sayre's work has appeared at Dixon Place, The Wild Project, The Celebration Theatre, The Players Club, and La MaMa Experimental Theatre. Sayre was amongst the first class of The Queer Art Mentorship, where they worked with Everett Quentin of Charles Ludlam's Ridiculous Theatre Company on their play, The Click of the Lock. Sayre has written a series of YA Novels, Husky and Pretty, released by Penguin Books. Sayre's first comedy album, The Gay Agenda, was listed as The Comedy Bureau's "Best of 2016." Sayre also writes for television, including CBS's "2 Broke Girls" and Fox's "The Cool Kids." Sayre also appeared on HBO's "The Comeback" with Lisa Kudrow. click here

3:00 PM

Give Me Your Hand - In this special engagement, two of Ireland's finest actors, Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London's National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum's masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting's subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan. Irish Repertory Theatre is proud to present a virtual reimagining of this beloved production. Give Me Your Hand premiered in London in 2010 and received its American Premiere in 2012 in Irish Rep's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. Reservations are free but required to access this digital event. A donation of $25 per viewer is suggested for those who can afford to give. click here

5:30 PM

Lessons In Survival- Live Community Conversation - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

7:00 PM

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a virtual guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, NOW - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade is available for streaming every day through October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

Lioness: Women in Jazz Concert Series presents Amanda Monaco's Glitter Quartet - Convergence Arts and Flushing Town Hall present Lioness: Women in Jazz Concert Series. This is a three-concert/Q&A series presented by Lioness, a collective of female jazz instrumentalists/composers/bandleaders and a program of Convergence Arts, a non-profit committed to sharing the art and fun of improvisation with the community at large. The first concert features guitarist/composer Amanda Monaco and her Glitter Quartet. Lioness: Women in Jazz Concert Series continues with new artists! The second concert will take place on Thursday, November 19 at 7:30 PM EDT., and the third concert will take place on Sunday, December 13 at 2:30 PM EDT. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Don Pasquale Starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and John Del Carlo, conducted by James Levine. From November 13, 2010. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Keala Settle - Keala Settle received world-wide attention for portraying Lettie Lutz, a bearded lady, in 2017's musical film The Greatest Showman, alongside stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya. The song "This Is Me" from the film, principally sung by Settle, won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. click here

Divas for Democracy - Hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Keltie Knight and RuPaul's Drag Race's Nina West, Divas For Democracy: United We Slay is a variety show where the divas of Broadway join forces with the divas of the drag world to encourage participation in our democracy. Broadway divas will sing some of the most iconic musical theatre songs while their drag counterparts match their vocal prowess with lip sync passion and style. Special segments will feature LGBTQIA+ activists in a nonpartisan fashion to promote the importance of the LGBTQIA+ community engagement and voter participation. Broadway Divas include Tony Award winners Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show), Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon), Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), and Annaleigh Ashford (You Can't Take It With You, Kinky Boots), along with Broadway favorites Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Eden Espinosa (Wicked), Tony nominee Jenn Collela (Come From Away), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman, Waitress), Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away, If/Then), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Our Lady J, and the legendary three-time Tony recipient Chita Rivera. Drag Divas include stars of RuPaul's Drag Race such as Alaska (All Stars Season 2 winner), Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5 winner), Jujubee (All Stars 5 finalist), Valentina, Peppermint, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Shuga Cain, Honey Davenport, Drag Out The Vote National Co-chairs Brita Filter and Marti Gould Cummings, and Pixie Aventura. click here

The Space: Ballet 120: A New Age of Dance - Committed to the belief that Art Never Stops, Ballet120 presents a groundbreaking evening of dance including 4 stage premieres and 2 dance video premieres. The pieces vary in style from classical ballet to ballroom fusion, showcasing a group of international dancers. Featuring music by Gershwin, Tycho, and Las Vegas local composer, Rylan Leo Helmuth. Join us on this new adventure! Ballet120 is an innovative, professional dance company founded in the fall of 2018 by dancer and choreographer Benjamin Tucker. The mission of Ballet120 is to bring a new awareness and love of the art form by using social media platforms to showcase videos of 120 seconds or less. Ballet120 seeks to change how ballet can sometimes be limiting in its exclusivity by engaging a larger, more diverse audience. Part of engaging a larger audience is utilizing dance in all its forms and while the company specializes in ballet, dancers of all genres are used to create new work. The company is comprised of dancers from across the world and strives to be a part of the greater Las Vegas community through collaboration such as working with local composers, musicians, and choreographers. click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You