Virtual Streams of MEMPHIS, NEWSIES and KINKY BOOTS to be Presented to NYC Public School 10th Graders

With the ongoing Broadway shutdown due to COVID-19 and cancellation of all school field trips, The Broadway League, with the support of the New York City Department of Education and the United Federation of Teachers, will be offering all NYC Public School 10th graders free streaming to three previously recorded Broadway and West End shows - Memphis, Newsies: The Broadway Musical, and Kinky Boots - through school participation and sign up with Broadway Bridges® this spring. Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League's initiative that seeks to give every New York City public high school student the chance to experience a Broadway show before graduation.

Broadway Bridges has also developed additional new original online content focused on how shows are made. Video programs available to students feature Kenny Seymour (Memphis musical director), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots director & choreographer), Linda Cho (Tony Award®-winning costume designer), Beverly Jenkins (Hadestown stage manager), and Kendra Moore (The Lion King associate company manager). Additionally, students can explore resources about the wide spectrum of non-performance career opportunities available throughout the Broadway industry at Careers.Broadway.

The streaming schedule is as follows:

Memphis: March 15 - April 2

Newsies: The Broadway Musical: April 12 - April 30

Kinky Boots: May 10 - May 28

"Broadway Bridges provides access to Broadway across the largest and most diverse school district in the country by aiming to give every NYC Public School student a chance to experience one of our city's most vital hometown industries before graduation," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "We've had to be creative during the pandemic with new offerings, and we're delighted that we can share the excitement of Broadway, even during the hiatus in performances and pause in extracurricular activities."

"Our students need to feel engaged and connected. Free access to Broadway and West End productions is a way to broaden our students' experiences even in a pandemic, and to foster a love of theater and the arts. Plus, it's fun, something our kids need just as much as instruction," said Michael Mulgrew, President of the United Federation of Teachers.

During the 2019-2020 season Broadway Bridges brought over 21,000 tenth grade students and chaperones to a show. The cumulative total of participants is over 46,000 and the program has experienced 388% growth in three seasons since it started.

Launched in 2017, the Broadway Bridges program is offered to public high schools in the five boroughs. It was developed by a group of leading commercial and non-profit industry professionals to build on the significant work the Broadway community already does in bringing New York City students to Broadway. Independently, Broadway-based commercial producers and not-for-profit institutions such as Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company, Disney Theatrical Productions, and TDF already bring nearly 30,000 students to live theatre each year. In complementing the long-standing work of these programs, Broadway Bridges has the ability to reach students who may not otherwise have the chance to attend a Broadway show.

Regularly, Broadway Bridges offers high schools $10 Broadway tickets to live performances of participating shows (less than a movie ticket) for their tenth grade students. The tickets are purchased based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.

For more information please visit www.broadwayleague.com.