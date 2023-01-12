Viral Backseat Lip Syncer Gets a Surprise Trip to Broadway

A young lip syncer from California just had his dreams come true! Nathan, who went viral on Tiktok earlier this week for his backseat lip sync of Matilda, was just gifted a trip to New York City to see his first Broadway show. "Delta Airlines is sending Nathan and the entire family to see his first Broadway musical in New York City!!!!!" tweeted his mom, Samantha.

Watch his performance:

After receiving resounding praise from "Theater Twitter", he followed up his epic performance with a little bit of Hamilton: "Here is a video response from Nathan filled with randomness chaos, shade, and family love," she wrote.

Here is a video response from Nathan filled with randomness chaos, shade, and family love. https://t.co/qVG3E85mN6 pic.twitter.com/jvD1AraxJt - Samantha Sophia (@RaisingSelf) January 10, 2023