Vineyard Theatre To Honor Actor Billy Crudup At 40th Anniversary Gala, Hosted By Bill Irwin

Bill Irwin will host the Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary gala honoring Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Crudup, Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:00pm at Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).

The event will also include celebratory toasts to Ken Greiner, Chair, Vineyard Board of Directors and Marcia Pendelton, President and Founder of Walk Tall Girl Productions beginning



Scheduled to appear are Sam Rockwell, Victor Garber, Michael R. Jackson, Paula Vogel, David Harbour, Veanne Cox, Ann Harada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Satter, and Stephanie D'Abruzzo. Musical performances will be selections from the Vineyard's upcoming musical premiere, White Girl in Danger, Vineyard's next musical and Emily Skinner will perform a previously unproduced song from New York, New York, the upcoming Kander & Ebb Broadway show directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.



The gala show is directed by Leigh Silverman (Harry Clarke, Suffs, Sandra), with musical direction by Dan Lipton (The Last Ship).



The Vineyard's 40th Anniversary Gala will include liquor sponsorship by Ketel One in partnership with Colman Domingo for Diageo. Following cocktails will be dinner, an auction and live performance. The event will support Vineyard's 40th Season, and in particular its Good Neighbor ticket accessibility program, which provides free and low-cost tickets to thousands of New Yorkers each season, and its Fair Pay Initiative, a commitment to ensure that all Vineyard arts workers are paid a living wage.



The event is sponsored by the Blavatnik Family Foundation.



The Gala Host Committee includes The Broadway Exchange/Sue Marks, Ken and Rande Greiner, Annette Stover and Richard Feiner, Anne-Cecilie Engell Speyer, John Barrie and Betsy Smith, Mark Lerner and Steven Frank, Kathleen and Henry Chalfant, Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney, Bobby Freeman, David Schwartz, Ruth and Stephen Hendel, Julia Vitullo-Martin, Salman Al-Rashid, Signature Bank and CAA.



Performance-only tickets are available for purchase at vineyardtheatre.org/shows/40th-anniversary-gala. For information on advance table purchase and gala sponsorship opportunities please contact gala@vineyardtheatre.org.



Under the artistic leadership of Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Vineyard Theatre develops and produces new plays and musicals that push the boundaries of what theatre can be and do. For nearly 40 years, The Vineyard has nurtured a community of fearless theatre makers whose work has expanded the form, the field, and the larger culture. Vineyard Theatre has transferred eleven shows to Broadway, seven directly after their acclaimed Vineyard premieres: Lucas Hnath's Dana H. and Tina Satter's Is This A Room (both New York Times Best Theatre of 2021); Paula Vogel's Indecent; Nicky Silver's The Lyons; Kander, Ebb and Thompson's The Scottsboro Boys; Bell and Bowen's [title of show]; and Avenue Q by Marx, Lopez and Whitty (Tony Award, Best Musical). In recent years, four additional shows launched at The Vineyard have been revived in their first Broadway productions: Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive; Lanie Robertson's Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill; Becky Mode's Fully Committed; and Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning Three Tall Women.



From our home in NYC's Union Square, The Vineyard develops and premieres new plays and musicals which go on to be seen around the country and the world. Recently, Jeremy O. Harris' play "Daddy" (2019) received its London premiere at the Almeida; Ngozi Anyanwu's Good Grief (2018) and David Cale's Harry Clarke (2017) were recorded by Audible; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Gloria (2014), a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, transferred to Chicago's Goodman Theatre; Paula Vogel's Tony Award-winning Indecent (2016) aired on PBS's "Great Performances" and was one of the most-produced plays nationwide in 2019; and Colman Domingo's Dot (2016) is being adapted into an AMC series. The Vineyard's first major digital work, Lessons in Survival, was named one of the top theatrical experiences of 2020 by the New York Times and has been viewed by audiences in more than 40 countries.



The Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, Susan Stroman Directing Award, and Colman Domingo Award provide residencies to early-career artists and our education programs serve over 700 New York City public high school students annually, culminating in Developing Artists' REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival. The Roth-Vogel New Play Commission is awarded annually to a mid- to late-career playwright to create and develop a new play with The Vineyard. Our work and artists have been honored with numerous awards including Pulitzer Prizes and Tony Awards, and the company is proud to be the recipient of special Drama Desk, Obie, and Lucille Lortel Awards for artistic excellence and support of artists.



Vineyard Theatre's leadership includes Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel.