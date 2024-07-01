Videos: Watch Clips of Cynthia Erivo in HART TO HEART Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock has shared new clips of Cynthia Erivo from the fourth season of Kevin Hart’s weekly celebrity talk show, Hart to Heart.

On the show, Erivo discussed various aspects of her life and career, including how she felt when she left home to pursue Broadway in New York and her experience running a marathon before a theater performance.

Watch the videos here!

About Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo has taken the world by storm since bursting onto the West End and Broadway stages in “The Color Purple.” An actress, singer, author, and producer, Erivo has received worldwide critical acclaim for her work, including Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Awards as well as Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations.

About Hart to Heart

In a series of conversations, A-list talent will join Kevin to reveal their honest, unfiltered, and unexpected true selves. It's a place where the public will see the human side of our most well-known celebrities and world influencers. Each episode will be packed with meaningful conversation, open-dialogue, and a lot of heart.

Photo Credit: Peacock