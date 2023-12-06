Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Ahead of Her CHICAGO Debut

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be... Ariana!

Ariana Madix, the longtime beloved star of Bravo’s hit series Vanderpump Rules, will be making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago on January 29, 2024.

Madix joined the cast of the Vanderpump Rules after being sought out while bartending at Hollywood hot spot SUR. The Florida native earned a BFA in theater at Flagler College, before moving to NYC to study at NYU’s Tisch School.

She spent the early days of her career auditioning for Broadway productions in New York before moving to Los Angeles to pursue screen roles. Upon her arrival in California, she was approached by Bravo to join Vanderpump Rules while working her day job as a bartender.

"It was actually my acting teacher that was like, 'You know, if Martin Scorsese

is not banging down your door to try to cast you in a movie or something, you need to say yes to the opportunities that are presented to you and just make what you can of it," Madix recently said on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Madix has appeared on Vanderpump Rules for nine seasons, with the most recent season exploding as she was at the center of the viral "Scandoval." After a heated first look at season 11, the series is returning in January – just in time for Madix's Broadway debut.

Before she takes on the "Hot Honey Rag" in Chicago, Madix was a finalist on this season of Dancing With the Stars. As she takes on Broadway in January, watch 10 of Madix's best performances with partner Pasha Pashkov below.

Watch Ariana Madix dance to "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II here:

Watch Madix perform her finale freestyle to Beyoncé's “Run The World (Girls)” and “Level Up” by Ciara here:

Watch Madix's Cha Cha to "I'm a Slace 4 U" by Britney Spears here:

Watch her dance the Quickstep to “You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes here:

Watch Madix honor her Vanderpump Rules roots to "Love Myself" by Hailee Steinfeld here:

Watch Madix dance the Paso Doble to “Queen of the Night” by Whitney Houston here:

Watch Madix dance a Rumba to "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift here:

Watch her finale Samba to "Spice Up Your Life" by the Spice Girls here:

Watch Madix's Viennese Waltz to “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish here:

Watch Madix dance the Jive to "Runaway Baby" by Bruno Mars here:

Photo Courtesy of ABC/Disney