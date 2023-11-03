Video: Watch a VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 Preview; 'Scandoval' Fallout Continues As Ariana Madix Calls Out Tom Sandoval

The first footage of the upcoming season of VANDERPUMP RULES is here!

Set to premiere in January, the season preview features a first look at disgraced cast member Tom Sandoval navigating his way through his friend group of Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, and KATIE Malone.

After Shay and Kent sit down with a sympathetic Lisa Vanderpump, the trailer cuts to Madix calling out her ex-boyfriend of nine years, Sandoval, claiming that he tried to kill her dog.

"Ruin my life, my home, and then f-ing attempt to kill my f-ing dog. My lawyer will be dealing with you," Madix exclaims to Sandoval.

The new season is set to feature the season 10 cast, with the exception of Leviss. Sandoval and Madix have filmed for the new season, but it is believed that their communication has been limited.

“Vanderpump Rules” chronicles the lives of restauranteur Lisa Vanderpump and her current and former staff at the West Hollywood mainstay SUR. Lisa balances her motherly instincts and shrewd business sense to keep control over this WILD group as they pursue their dreams and each other.

"Vanderpump Rules" is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd serving as executive producers.

Wach the first footage from VANDERPUMP RULES season 11 here: