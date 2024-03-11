Videos: WICKED Movie Stars Hit the Red Carpet at the Oscars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, all eyes were on the Oscars, the biggest night for film. Among those in attendance were cast members from the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, including stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

On the red carpet, the hot topic for these stars was, of course, Wicked, with mentions of the film being made during their interviews prior to the awards ceremony.

"I think that the two of us were really surprised at how well our voices worked together because we have a lot of singing to do together and it worked," Erivo said when asked about working with Grande on the film. "It felt good. It's just a lovely energy on set."

Cynthia Erivo gushes over her 'Wicked' co-star Ariana Grande and her new music. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CMsMgr3ANA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 10, 2024

Grande was asked about what it has been like bringing the iconic musical to the screen.

"There's always that incredible pressure because it's so beloved," she said. "I'm a diehard purist fan, so there's so much to balance. It's like, satiating the fans while also bringing new truths to these characters that we've loved for twenty years."

ariana talking to vanessa on the red carpet. i love her 🥹🫶🏻 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wf9maTHy03 — A ⸆⸉ ོ (@sweeetener) March 10, 2024

In another clip circulating on social media, Grande is seen reuniting on the red carpet with Michelle Yeoh, who plays Madame Morrible in the Wicked film. The pair share a sweet hug before gushing about one another.

"She's unbelieveable in these movies, you have no idea," Grande said of Yeoh, to which Yeoh replies calling Grande "My princess."

Ariana Grande & Michelle Yeoh exchanging a hug on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/gJqz5zZOP0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 10, 2024

Grande and Erivo also presented together last night, fittingly handing out the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. Check out the video here.

Plus, check out photos of the duo on the red carpet, and learn more about their Wicked-inspired outfits here.

Find out who took home awards with our full Oscars winners' list here.