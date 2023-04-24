Videos: Patti LuPone Talks PHANTOM, Kim Kardashian & More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Last night, Patti LuPone and Jon Leguizamo joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

During the appearance, LuPone covered a variety of topics, including Barbra Streisand's upcoming memoir, Bad Cinderella, Taylor Swift, and more. The three time Tony winner also gave her thoughts on Andrew Lloyd Webber teasing the return of The Phantom of the Opera.

"I think it's ridiculous. I mean, Phantom is over. Its been how many years, 90? Who hasn't seen Phantom and why see it again," LuPone questioned.

LuPone also touched on the recent news that Kim Kardashian would be making her acting debut in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

"Excuse me, Kim. What are you doing with your life? Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," LuPone said during a round of "Do They Give a Damn."

LuPone, who was last seen on Broadway in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company, also shared the Broadway roles that got away from her.

"There's several. I could think of Fosca in Passion, I can think of Desiree in Little Night Music, I can think of Ruth in Wonderful Town, Ado Annie in Oklahoma!, I mean there's a ton of them that just didn't happen," LuPone shared.

Patti LuPone says The Phantom of The Opera returning to Broadway would be ridiculous: "Who hasn't seen Phantom and why see it again?!" #WWHL pic.twitter.com/Eg7O1eeLOt - WWHL (@BravoWWHL) April 24, 2023

Broadway icon Patti LuPone opens up about joining the Marvel universe in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/22WLE12bKQ - WWHL (@BravoWWHL) April 24, 2023

