Videos: Patti LuPone Talks PHANTOM, Kim Kardashian & More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

LuPone sat down with Jon Leguizamo and Andy Cohen on the late night Bravo talk show.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Last night, Patti LuPone and Jon Leguizamo joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

During the appearance, LuPone covered a variety of topics, including Barbra Streisand's upcoming memoir, Bad Cinderella, Taylor Swift, and more. The three time Tony winner also gave her thoughts on Andrew Lloyd Webber teasing the return of The Phantom of the Opera.

"I think it's ridiculous. I mean, Phantom is over. Its been how many years, 90? Who hasn't seen Phantom and why see it again," LuPone questioned.

LuPone also touched on the recent news that Kim Kardashian would be making her acting debut in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

"Excuse me, Kim. What are you doing with your life? Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," LuPone said during a round of "Do They Give a Damn."

LuPone, who was last seen on Broadway in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company, also shared the Broadway roles that got away from her.

"There's several. I could think of Fosca in Passion, I can think of Desiree in Little Night Music, I can think of Ruth in Wonderful Town, Ado Annie in Oklahoma!, I mean there's a ton of them that just didn't happen," LuPone shared.

Watch video clips of LuPone and Leguizamo on the show below, including games like "Do They Give a Damn," "Fashion of Trash-Hun," and more!

Watch Patti LuPone react to Andrew Lloyd Webber teasing Phantom's return here:

Watch Patti LuPone name the top five best Broadway shows she has ever seen here:

Watch Patti LuPone continue to tease her Agatha: Coven of Chaos role here:

Watch Patti LuPone react to Bad Cinderella, Barbra Streisand's memoir, Once Upon a One More Time, Kim Kardashian acting in American Horror Story, andmore here:

Watch Patti LuPone reveal the Broadway roles that got away here:

Watch Patti LuPone and John Leguizamo look back on her first concerts here:

Watch Patti LuPone and John Leguizamo look back on their past fashion moments here:





