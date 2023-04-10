Kim Kardashian Joins AMERICAN HORROR STORY Season 12

Kim Kardashain has joined the upcoming season of American Horror Story, also featuring Emma Roberts.

Their casting for the new season was REVEALED in a video posted to Kardashian's Twitter, revealing that the new season is coming this summer. The word "DELICATE" was displayed at the end of the teaser.

The news will mark Kardashian's first major acting role. She currently stars in her reality show, The Kardashians on Hulu.

Roberts has appeared in the coming-of-age movies WILD Child, Memoirs of a Teenage Amnesiac and Lymelife. Roberts appeared in the 2009 family film Hotel for Dogs and The Winning Season. In 2010, she appeared in Valentine's Day, which also starred her aunt, Julia Roberts.

Later the same year, she had a leading role in It's Kind of a Funny Story. She also starred in the popular horror series sequel, Scream 4, along with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.