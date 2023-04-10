Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kim Kardashian Joins AMERICAN HORROR STORY Season 12

Kim Kardashian Joins AMERICAN HORROR STORY Season 12

The new season is coming this summer.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Kim Kardashain has joined the upcoming season of American Horror Story, also featuring Emma Roberts.

Their casting for the new season was REVEALED in a video posted to Kardashian's Twitter, revealing that the new season is coming this summer. The word "DELICATE" was displayed at the end of the teaser.

The news will mark Kardashian's first major acting role. She currently stars in her reality show, The Kardashians on Hulu.

Roberts has appeared in the coming-of-age movies WILD Child, Memoirs of a Teenage Amnesiac and Lymelife. Roberts appeared in the 2009 family film Hotel for Dogs and The Winning Season. In 2010, she appeared in Valentine's Day, which also starred her aunt, Julia Roberts.

Later the same year, she had a leading role in It's Kind of a Funny Story. She also starred in the popular horror series sequel, Scream 4, along with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
THE AFTERPARTY to Return to Apple TV+ in July Photo
THE AFTERPARTY to Return to Apple TV+ in July
Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao return for season two, which will introduce a new case, new film genres and an expanded cast of characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.
HBOs HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Begins Production On Season Two Photo
HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Begins Production On Season Two
Production has commenced on the second season of HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.
SZA Expands S.O.S. Tour With New U.S. & European Dates Photo
SZA Expands 'S.O.S. Tour' With New U.S. & European Dates
Following her incredibly successful 17-city sold out run, Grammy-award-winning music trendsetter and icon SZA will continue her touring trek with ten new dates in Europe, including shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Dublin. As well as twenty-one additional dates across North America due to incredible fan demand.

From This Author - Michael Major


Dorthia Cottrell Shares 'Take Up Serpents' From Forthcoming Album 'Death Folk Country'Dorthia Cottrell Shares 'Take Up Serpents' From Forthcoming Album 'Death Folk Country'
April 11, 2023

Cottrell envisions her music as both a document of love and a reconciliation with death. On her forthcoming album, Death Folk Country, Cottrell wards off death through creation - the most distilled form of love. The spirit of love passed on through her words will be the ultimate reward for earthly suffering.
PARDONER Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Are You Free Tonight?'PARDONER Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Are You Free Tonight?'
April 11, 2023

Lead single “Are You Free Tonight?” provides a clear mission statement from the band, careening wildly from warmly nostalgic alt-rock to frantic punk, moving away from prior efforts to mix disparate genres together and instead juxtaposing them sharply against each other. Plus, check out tour dates!
Cosmic Kitten Share 'Songbird' From Upcoming Album 'Laugh of a Lifetime'Cosmic Kitten Share 'Songbird' From Upcoming Album 'Laugh of a Lifetime'
April 11, 2023

Cosmic Kitten announced details of Laugh of a Lifetime, their ferocious and biting forthcoming album. The song follows on the heels of the LP’s lead single, “Some Fascination,” the album’s title track and “All The World.” Laugh of a Lifetime was recorded by Pedro Mancillas, Steve Moriarty (The Gits) and mastered by Jack Endino (Nirvana).
SZA Expands 'S.O.S. Tour' With New U.S. & European DatesSZA Expands 'S.O.S. Tour' With New U.S. & European Dates
April 11, 2023

Following her incredibly successful 17-city sold out run, Grammy-award-winning music trendsetter and icon SZA will continue her touring trek with ten new dates in Europe, including shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Dublin. As well as twenty-one additional dates across North America due to incredible fan demand.
Joe Perry Announces New Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII' & Shares New Single 'Fortunate One'Joe Perry Announces New Album 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII' & Shares New Single 'Fortunate One'
April 11, 2023

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 4-time GRAMMY winner Joe Perry has released a new single, “Fortunate One,” featuring vocals from The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson. Co-written and recorded in London with his sons Tony and Roman, the song contains a bluesy riff that glides over raucous piano as Robinson’s gritty delivery instantly takes hold.
share