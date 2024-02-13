Video: WICKED Teaser Trailer Sparks Excitement Among Fans and Celebrities

The world is ready to go to Oz! After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked is finally making its long-awaited journey to the big screen.

As previously reported, a first look at the film made its debut during the Super Bowl last Sunday, and since then BroadwayWorld did a deep dive inside the trailer to show fans every detail they may have missed when watching the first time around.

Wicked's official social media page posted a follow up video, delighting fans with a special treat—showcasing reactions to the teaser trailer. Notably, a myriad of celebrities joined the excitement, capturing their own reactions.

Among the responses, Kristin Chenoweth wrote 'who's seeing this trailer?!?,' Frankie Grande posted a video of the cast of Titanique cheering loudly, Julianne Hough had 'all the chills in the world,' and Wicked's own Elpheba & Glinda, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo uploaded their own social media stories expressing gratitude for the overwhelming uproar.

Dive into the global buzz surrounding the trailer and witness the star-studded responses below!

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.

The teaser trailer features a first look at Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Also featured are Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots).

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.