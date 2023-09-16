Video: What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains!

Gutenberg! will open October 12, 2023 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Sep. 16, 2023

"It's surreal that this is happening," Gutenberg! The Musical! creator Anthony King told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's a show about two guys wanting to  take their show to Broadway, written by two guys who never thought this show would go to Broadway... so it's unbelievable [that we're here]."

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power!  Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

"I've been trying to hatch something with Josh Gad for years and years," added director Alex Timbers. "So the opportunity to get to do something with Josh and Andrew, who I fell in love with watching The Book of Mormon, to get to work in a room with them is incredible."

Below, watch as the creative team chats more about the rehearsal process and watch here as we check in with Josh and Andrew.





