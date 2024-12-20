Video: West End's THE LION KING Cast Meets MUFASA: THE LION KING Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







We're seeing double! Shaun Escoffery and George Asprey, stars of Disney's The Lion King on the West End, sat down with Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. who lend their voices to Disney's new prequel Mufasa: The Lion King. Escoffery and Pierre both play Mufasa in their respective projects, with Asprey and Harrison Jr. taking on the role of Scar.

The new film is told in flashbacks, shedding light on the character's lives before the events of the original story. Having now seen the film, Asprey joked that this new knowledge has ruined the backstory he created for his character. "We now have to go away and just completely reassess everything!" the performer said.

In the video, the London actors asked the "Mufasa" stars some questions about the new movie, including the theme of brotherhood, how they empathize with their characters, and more. Watch the conversation now!

Since its UK premiere in 1999, The Lion King London has entertained more than 19 million theatergoers at its home at the Lyceum Theatre and is the fifth longest-running West End musical of all time.

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumba lending their signature schtick. Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins. Mufasa: The Lion King is in theaters now.