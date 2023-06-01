Video: Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT

Some Like It Hot is running on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.

Ever wonder how Casey Nicholaw made tap magic happen in the 13-time Tony nominated Some Like It Hot? Now you can check it out from behind the scenes! In the below video, watch "Tip Tap Trouble" from three different perspectives.

Some Like It Hot is currently playing Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.






RELATED STORIES

Video: Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Photo
Video: Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Christian chats more about his Some Like It Hot costars, why this musical has audiences dancing out of the theatre, and so much more.

Video: J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Photo
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season

In this video, watch as Tony nominee J. Harrison Ghee chats more about bringing this iconic story to Broadway, why this role was so important to them, and so much more.

Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sard Photo
Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's

This afternoon at the iconic theatre district’s Sardi’s, the Tony nominated songwriting team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman were honored with original portraits as they join the legendary walls full of their esteemed peers. Before revealing their new caricatures, Shaiman brought Darlene Love and Annie Golden to the piano with him. He paused the ceremony to acknowledge the passing of the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner. Taking a moment to honor all she has contributed to music, he began to play “River Deep, Mountain High” with Darlene and Annie on vocals. Soon the whole room joined in the sing-along to honor her memory. See the video!

Devon Hadsell of SOME LIKE IT HOT Talks Favorite Moments, Backstage Rituals, & More! Photo
Devon Hadsell of SOME LIKE IT HOT Talks Favorite Moments, Backstage Rituals, & More!

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Devon Hadsell of Some Like It Hot!


