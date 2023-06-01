Video: Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT

Ever wonder how Casey Nicholaw made tap magic happen in the 13-time Tony nominated Some Like It Hot? Now you can check it out from behind the scenes! In the below video, watch "Tip Tap Trouble" from three different perspectives.

Some Like It Hot is currently playing Broadway's legendary Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.



