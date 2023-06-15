Video: Watch the Full Painting Process for a NYC Ballet Scrim

From You Within Me recently concluded its run at the David H. Koch Theater.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

How does the vision of a scenic designer get translated into a backdrop? For some, it's with the help of Scenic Art Studios- a premiere drop shop located in Newburgh, NY. Below, watch as Kylie Manning's scrim design for Christopher Wheeldon's "From You Within Me" at New York City Ballet is painted by scenic artists Andy Stone, Tisha Paige, Ivan Pazlamatchev, Jocelyn Henry and Eric Coleman.

Photo Credit: Erin Baiano. Video by Julia Green.

The cast of "From You Within Me" included Sara Mearns, Megan Fairchild, Indiana Woodward, Emily Kikta, Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara, Dominika Afanasenkov, Chun Wai Chan, Peter Walker, Roman Mejia, Sebastián Villarini-Veléz, Christopher Grant, and Jules Mabie.






