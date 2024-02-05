Video: Watch the Exciting Moment Gabi Campo Learned She Booked CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Gabi Campo will take on the role of ‘Frenchie' in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, alongside Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, Bebe Neuwirth, & more!

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 3 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 4 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome! It's nearly time to come to the cabaret! As Gabi Campo prepares for her fifth Broadway role, she took to TikTok this afternoon to share a clip of the moment she found out she booked the role of 'Frenchie' in the upcoming Broadway revival, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

"When I got the call that I was going to be in the revival of Cabaret on Broadway. This industry nevver gets easier and every single audition still feels like an uphill climb, but I wouldn't want it any other way. Keep going," Gabi wrote in the caption of her video. Watch the life-changing moment below!

@gabicampo5

when i got the call that i was going to be in the revival of Cabaret on broadway. This industry never gets easier and every single audition still feels like an uphill climb, but i wouldnt want it any other way. Keep going ? #grateful #hopecore

♬ original sound - nate

Joining Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie' will be Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,' Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,' Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,' Loren Lester as‘Herman/Max,' David Merino as ‘Lulu,' Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,' MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,' and Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie.' Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban. Casting for the Prologue company of Cabaret, the dancers and musicians who welcome visitors to the world of the Kit Kat Club, will be announced shortly.

In addition to Redmayne and Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will also star two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,' Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Cliff Bradshaw,' Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,' Natascia Diaz as ‘Fraulein Kost/Fritzie,' and Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig.'

For this thrilling production of Cabaret, the creative team is transforming the August Wilson Theatre into the Kit Kat Club with an in-the-round auditorium and sinfully dreamlike spaces which guests will be invited to explore, featuring pre-show entertainment. After purchasing tickets, guests will receive a “club entry time” to allow them to take in the world of the club before the show starts.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The creative team for Broadway includes Jennifer Whyte (Music Supervision & Music Direction), Obie Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Lighting Design), Olivier Award winner Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Design), Sam Cox (Hair & Wig Design), Guy Common (Makeup Design), Jordan Fein (UK Associate Director & Prologue Director), Danny Sharron (US Associate Director), Kayla Lomas-Kirton (UK Associate Choreographer), Ilia Jessica Castro (US Associate Choreographer), Angus MacRae (Prologue Composer & Prologue Music Director), The Telsey Office (Casting Director), and Thomas Recktenwald (Production Stage Manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the US General Manager for Cabaret.




RELATED STORIES

1
Marty Lauter And More Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB; Additional Casting Announced Photo
Marty Lauter And More Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB; Additional Casting Announced

Additional casting has been announced for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring Academy Award and Tony Award winner Eddie Redmayne in his Olivier Award-winning performance as ‘The Emcee' and introducing Gayle Rankin as the toast of Mayfair ‘Sally Bowles.' The production is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall and designed by Tony Award nominee and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Scutt.

2
Up on the Marquee: CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Photo
Up on the Marquee: CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

Get ready to come to the Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club! check out photos of the new Broadway marquee at the August Wilson Theatre!

3
Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo
Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Get the latest updates on the cast of Broadway's Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, including Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried. Find out when the show is opening and how long it will be running.

4
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

More casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club! Two-time Tony Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Bebe Neuwirth will play ‘Fraulein Schneider’ and Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award® nominee Steven Skybell will play ‘Herr Schultz'.

From This Author - Lauren Hilton

Jonathan Bennett Shares Video Telling Husband He Booked Spamalot on BroadwayJonathan Bennett Shares Video Telling Husband He Booked Spamalot on Broadway
AMERICAN FAST, JEZEBEL, & TWELFTH NIGHT – Check Out This Week's Top Stage MagsAMERICAN FAST, JEZEBEL, & TWELFTH NIGHT – Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
The Broadway Community Pays Tribute to Chita RiveraThe Broadway Community Pays Tribute to Chita Rivera
Photos: Aaron Tveit Makes Special Guest Appearance as 'Producer' in GUTENBERG!Photos: Aaron Tveit Makes Special Guest Appearance as 'Producer' in GUTENBERG!

Videos

Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You