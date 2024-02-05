Video: Watch the Exciting Moment Gabi Campo Learned She Booked CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome! It's nearly time to come to the cabaret! As Gabi Campo prepares for her fifth Broadway role, she took to TikTok this afternoon to share a clip of the moment she found out she booked the role of 'Frenchie' in the upcoming Broadway revival, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

"When I got the call that I was going to be in the revival of Cabaret on Broadway. This industry nevver gets easier and every single audition still feels like an uphill climb, but I wouldn't want it any other way. Keep going," Gabi wrote in the caption of her video. Watch the life-changing moment below!

Joining Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie' will be Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,' Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,' Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,' Loren Lester as‘Herman/Max,' David Merino as ‘Lulu,' Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,' MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,' and Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie.' Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban. Casting for the Prologue company of Cabaret, the dancers and musicians who welcome visitors to the world of the Kit Kat Club, will be announced shortly.

In addition to Redmayne and Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will also star two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,' Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Cliff Bradshaw,' Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,' Natascia Diaz as ‘Fraulein Kost/Fritzie,' and Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig.'

For this thrilling production of Cabaret, the creative team is transforming the August Wilson Theatre into the Kit Kat Club with an in-the-round auditorium and sinfully dreamlike spaces which guests will be invited to explore, featuring pre-show entertainment. After purchasing tickets, guests will receive a “club entry time” to allow them to take in the world of the club before the show starts.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The creative team for Broadway includes Jennifer Whyte (Music Supervision & Music Direction), Obie Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Lighting Design), Olivier Award winner Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Design), Sam Cox (Hair & Wig Design), Guy Common (Makeup Design), Jordan Fein (UK Associate Director & Prologue Director), Danny Sharron (US Associate Director), Kayla Lomas-Kirton (UK Associate Choreographer), Ilia Jessica Castro (US Associate Choreographer), Angus MacRae (Prologue Composer & Prologue Music Director), The Telsey Office (Casting Director), and Thomas Recktenwald (Production Stage Manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the US General Manager for Cabaret.