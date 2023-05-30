Video: Watch the Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Perform 'Light' in Honor of Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge can be seen tonight, Tuesday, May 30, and this rare event happens 8-times a week on stage in a pivotal scene in New York, New York on Broadway!

By:
Manhattanhenge is when the sun aligns precisely with Manhattan’s Street grid, setting perfectly between the buildings on the east-west streets, creating a radiant glow of light that illuminates the city.   It’s Stonehenge in NYC and happens twice every year over a two-day period. It could be seen yesterday, Monday, May 29, and can be seen again tonight, Tuesday, May 30.

Luckily, this rare event happens 8-times a week on stage at the 9-time Tony Award nominated Best Musical New York, New York. Manhattanhenge is a pivotal scene that features the new song titled “Light” by John Kander & Lin-Manuel Miranda that the cast sings as Tony Award nominee Ken Billington’s sun sets between the onstage buildings by Tony Award nominee Beowulf Boritt.

You can watch the full number below!

Neil deGrasse Tyson coined the term Manhattanhenge, and if you can’t get to New York, New York at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44 Street), the streets with the next best view are:

14th St & Broadway

23rd St & Broadway

34th St & Fifth Ave

42nd St & Third Ave

57th St & Eighth Ave






