Video: Watch Stephen Sondheim Read 'Sunday' Lyrics In Resurfaced Video

Three years after Stephen Sondheim's passing, a video of him reading the lyrics for "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park With George has resurfaced.

Shared by popular social media account The Sondheim Hub, the video features the legendary composer reading the lyrics to the beloved song.

The caption reveals that when Sondheim wrote the word "forever," he began to cry as he was "suddenly moved by the contemplation of what these people would have thought if they’d known they were being immortalized, and in a major way, in a great painting."

The lyrics read: "By the blue purple yellow red water, on the green purple yellow red grass. Let us pass through our perfect park. Pausing on a Sunday by the cool blue triangular water on the soft green elliptical grass, as we pass through arrangements of shadows towards the verticals of trees, forever... By the blue purple yellow red water, on the green orange violet mass of the grass in our perfect park made of flecks of light and dark and parasols... People strolling through the trees of a small suburban park on an island in the river on an ordinary Sunday."

Stephen Sondheim is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. He was the winner of an Academy Award, numerous Tony Awards, multiple Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize.

Some of his other iconic works include Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Company, Gypsy, A Little Night Music, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Follies, and many more.