Video: Watch Recovered Footage of Young Orson Welles in Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Wellesnet has just uncovered vintage footage of stage and screen legend Orson Welles at the ripe age of 17. Check out footage from a dress rehearsal for a production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, which was performed at the Todd School for Boys in Woodstock, Illinois. The production won first prize at the 1933 Chicago Drama Festival.

Orson Welles (1915–1985) was a revolutionary figure in the realms of cinema, theater, and radio. Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Welles displayed his prodigious talents from a young age, captivating audiences with his charismatic presence and innovative storytelling techniques. His groundbreaking radio adaptation of H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds in 1938 catapulted him to national fame, showcasing his ability to create gripping narratives through the power of sound. Welles further solidified his legacy with his masterpiece film Citizen Kane in 1941, often hailed as one of the greatest films ever made.

One of his most notable stage performances was in the Federal Theatre Project's production of Macbeth in 1936. Additionally, Welles co-wrote, directed, and starred in the landmark Broadway production of Orson Welles' Mercury Theatre on the Air in 1938, which later became famous for its radio adaptations.