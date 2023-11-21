Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo Perform 'Thirty Years' From THE LAST MATCH with Sylvana Joyce & The Moment

Watch Ramin Karimloo perform '30 Years: Acoustic Version' from The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience.

Check it out below!



Lead Producer Jeremiah James says “We plan to continue to release new and engaging content for our fans. Without our fans, there is no “Last Match” and we always want them to know how grateful we are for their constant support.”

Karimloo, who also starred in the original proof of Concept launch last year in Jersey City (which won 11 Broadway World Awards including Best New Musical and Best Musical), is now a Co-Producer on the project and has “teased” fans on Social Media that he may return to the ring as Ben Vengeance some point.

James responded to this with “You never know what can happen in the world of Pro Wrestling!”

The Last Match —Pro Wrestling & Rock Music

The Last Match concept album, which includes a performance by Former WWE Super Star and now “Indy God” Matt Cardona, is on all streaming services, as is the first music video “When It All Falls Down.”

Billed as an immersive Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience, The Last Match tells the story of Ben Vengeance — professional wrestling's biggest star — on the night of his last match. With the weight of his legacy, the future of the wrestling organization, and the prospects of a peaceful retirement with his wife, Jenny — a wrestling star in her own right — on his shoulders, Ben’s last match on wrestling's grandest stage promises to be anything but a quiet ride into the sunset.

The Last Match is just like the world of pro wrestling — chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing the theatricality of Pro Wrestling story telling with rock, and of course live wrestling…this isn't your grandparent's typical live event ; unless your grandparents are total rock stars!



The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience features:

● Book and Lyrics by Jason Huza

● Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James

Book Music and Lyrics by Sylvana Joyce and C. Robert Smith



The Last Match is produced by Jeremiah James and Rachael Murray.



For more information on The Last Match, visit www.thelastmatchmusical.com



Follow @thelastmatchexperience on Instagram and TikTok

